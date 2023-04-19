BYU basketball gets commitment from 4-star power forward Isaac Davis

Mark Pope can add a big man to his 2024 recruiting class.

Idaho power forward Isaac Davis announced his commitment to the BYU basketball program on Wednesday during a ceremony at Hillcrest High in Ammon, Idaho.

It’s a big commitment for the Cougars as they prepare for their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Davis, who is currently a high school junior, is rated a four-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Both recruiting services also rate the 6-foot-6 Davis as a top 100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class — No. 94 by 247 Sports and No. 81 by Rivals.

Davis chose BYU over Oklahoma, Washington State, UNLV and VCU.

During the 2022-23 season, Davis averaged 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, according to Max Preps.

BYU offered Davis last summer. He is the first player to commit to the Cougars’ 2024 class.