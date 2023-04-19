Reports: Utah State guard Rylan Jones is entering the transfer portal

Utah State’s Rylan Jones could end up at a third school in his collegiate career.

Both Verbal Commits and The Athletic’s Tobias Bass reported Wednesday that the former Olympus High star will enter the transfer portal.

Jones started his college career at Utah, before transferring to Utah State, where’s he played the past two years ago.

The 6-foot, 178-pound guard has plenty of experience during his college career: he’s started 75 games between the Aggies and Utes programs over the past four seasons.

Jones missed much of the 2022-23 season because of concussions — he never played again after taking a hit in the Aggies’ game against Boise State on Jan. 7.

Jones started 10 games and played in 13 for the Aggies this past season, averaging 4.2 points, 3.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in nearly 20 minutes per contest.

In his first season at Utah State, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting a career-best 43.5% from the field.

Jones started 43 games and played in 45 during his two seasons at Utah. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds for the Utes over his two years there, while converting 83.3% of his free throws.

Jones is the fourth Utah State guard to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Steven Ashworth, the team’s leading scorer last year, has already signed with Creighton, while fellow starters Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow both entered the transfer portal on the same day.

This all came after head coach Ryan Odom left for the same position at VCU earlier this offseason and Utah State replaced him with Danny Sprinkle, who led Montana State to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

Jones left Utah after Larry Krystkowiak was let go following the 2020-21 season and replaced by then-Utah State coach Craig Smith.

Jones, who played his freshman high school season at Logan High, was a four-star recruit coming out of Olympus. He was named the Deseret News’ Mr. Basketball in 2018 and 2019.