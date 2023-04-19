It took nearly four months, but Byron Vaughns has a new home.

The former Utah State defensive end — a key cog in the Aggies’ 2021 Mountain West Conference championship — announced on social media Wednesday that he is returning home to Texas and has committed to the Baylor Bears.

Vaughns wrote: “Person (great than) football Player. … God has placed me at my new home and I’m FULLY COMMITTED to Baylor University.”

The Texas native — Vaughns prepped at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas, and joined the Texas Longhorns out of high school before transferring to Utah State — also thanked Baylor defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson for the opportunity to join the Baylor program.

Vaughns joined the Utah State program ahead of the 2021 season and became an immediate contributor for the Aggies, ultimately racking up 100 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in two seasons played in Logan.

As a senior in 2022, Vaughns finished with 56 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, numbers that fail to convey how disruptive he truly was.

Vaughns was the defensive MVP of the Mountain West Conference title game in 2021 and was generally regarded as one of the Aggies’ most impactful defenders.

Ny Ny Davis to Louisiana

Vaughns wasn’t the only former Aggie to announce their transfer destination on Wednesday.

Former Aggie wide receiver Martavious ‘Ny Ny’ Davis also announced on social media that he has a new home.

The Alabama native has committed to the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, in the Sun Belt Conference.

A three-star prospect coming out of Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama, Davis tallied 14 receptions for 97 yards with USU in 2022, averaging 6.9 yards per reception.