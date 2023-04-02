3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN — The Utah Jazz lost 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:
- After a late fourth quarter 15-0 run gave the Jazz a chance to win in the final seconds, Kelly Olynyk missed a shot at the buzzer after the Jazz had no timeouts remaining.
- Lauri Markkanen, after missing the first two games of this road trip because of a sore left hand, returned to score 23 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists. But on the other side, Mikal Bridges finished the game with 30 points to go with seven rebounds.
- Talen Horton-Tucker had a game-high 32 points, including 15 in the final minutes, but he went through a cold stretch in the second half that allowed Brooklyn to open up the lead and forced the Jazz to fight uphill through the final stretch.
