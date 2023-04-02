Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, left, and Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, left, and Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP

BROOKLYN — The Utah Jazz lost 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz loss:

  • After a late fourth quarter 15-0 run gave the Jazz a chance to win in the final seconds, Kelly Olynyk missed a shot at the buzzer after the Jazz had no timeouts remaining.
  • Lauri Markkanen, after missing the first two games of this road trip because of a sore left hand, returned to score 23 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists. But on the other side, Mikal Bridges finished the game with 30 points to go with seven rebounds.
  • Talen Horton-Tucker had a game-high 32 points, including 15 in the final minutes, but he went through a cold stretch in the second half that allowed Brooklyn to open up the lead and forced the Jazz to fight uphill through the final stretch. 

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Would the Utah Jazz be in the postseason if the NBA playoffs started today?
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
Luka Samanic reunites with Will Hardy to try to right what went wrong in his NBA career
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith reportedly met with the NHL’s commissioner recently
Analysis: Emotions were high for Jazz team that committed 18 turnovers and couldn’t get calls in loss to Celtics
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-113 loss to the Boston Celtics