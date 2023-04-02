Walker Kessler to be re-evaluated Monday after sustaining head injury in Jazz’s loss to Nets

BROOKLYN — With a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter of the Utah Jazz’s 111-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, Jazz center Walker Kessler ended up on his back after a missed offensive rebound.

When Kessler got to his feet and attempted to run to the other side of the court, he was visibly shaken and a little wobbly.

The Jazz soon took a timeout, and as soon as Kessler made his way over to the bench, he was taken back to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game to undergo concussion evaluation.

“Kind of a weird play on a rebound,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said afterward. “The docs looked at him tonight, didn’t want (him) to come back in the game, so he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow.”

The play in question turned out to be a little bit of friendly fire. Kessler was positioning himself to be ready for a rebound or putback situation as Talen Horton-Tucker drove to the basket.

But, as Horton-Tucker came down off his shot attempt, he swiped Kessler in the side of the head with an elbow, which sent Kessler to the floor.

The Jazz will fly back to Salt Lake City on Sunday night and Kessler will be evaluated by team doctors and trainers on Monday. If placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, Kessler could miss time.

The Jazz have four games remaining in the 2022-23 season.

