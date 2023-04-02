Another Utah football player will be entering the transfer portal

As the Utah Utes’ spring practices march on toward their conclusion with the annual spring game on April 22, another player announced on social media Sunday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

That would be cornerback Caine Savage, who has played rather sparingly over three seasons with the Utes.

As Savage indicated in his post, he can’t formally enter the portal until April 15, when it opens again for 15 days (it was previously open from Dec. 5-Jan. 18).

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, Savage was part of the Utes’ 2020 recruiting class (he signed before the pandemic began) out of Western High School in Anaheim, Calif. He had been committed to Arizona State before changing his mind and signing with Utah.

In three seasons in Salt Lake City, Savage appeared in 26 games either as a cornerback or on special teams and tallied 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

His best season certainly was the 2022 campaign, as he appeared in all 14 of the Utes’ games and tallied six tackles and the fumble recovery.

Incidentally, that fumble recovery came against San Diego State, whom his twin brother Cassius played for before entering the portal in January.