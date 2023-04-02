Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 
Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back. Here’s how to get free ice cream

Customers can pick any flavor from the menu

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
People pass a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream franchise store in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Feb. 2, 2012. Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating Free Cone Day on April 3, 2023.

Peter Dejong, Associated Press

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day has returned.

When is Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2023?

After a four-year hiatus, Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back Free Cone Day, People reported.

On April 3, customers can get a free scoop of ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. local time at Ben & Jerry’s, according to the chain’s website. Customers can pick any flavor from the menu, per a news release.

That includes the new Lights! Caramel! Action! created by “Selma” director Ava DuVernay. The new dessert is made of vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, graham cracker and chocolate chip cookie dough, People reported.

If you’re struggling to pick a flavor, Ben & Jerry’s has a quiz to help you out.

The Free Cone Day annual tradition began in 1979. This year, Ben & Jerry’s has a goal to serve more than 1 million free scoops of ice cream, according to the news release.

Ben & Jerry’s isn’t the only ice cream chain serving up a good deal. Starting April 10, customers can get an 85-cent Blizzard from Dairy Queen, the Deseret News reported. The promotion, which runs through April 23, celebrates the debut of the Blizzard on Dairy Queen menus in 1985.

Dairy Queen is introducing two new Blizzards for its summer menu: peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie, per the Deseret News.

The Blizzard promotion comes just a few weeks after Dairy Queen had its own free cone day to celebrate the start of spring.

