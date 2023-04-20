Who is NFL draft prospect Mohamoud Diabate?

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate logged a strong senior season with Utah, but will that be enough to make him stand out in the 2023 NFL draft?

Who is Mohamoud Diabate?

Position: Linebacker.

College: Utah (2022), Florida (2019-21).

Height: 6-foot-4.

Weight: 222 pounds.

Age: 21.

College stats: Started 12 games for Utah, recording 58 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss. Played in 37 games for Florida, logging 176 tackles, including 3 forced fumbles.

Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate participates in the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah practice facility on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

High school: Auburn High (Auburn, Alabama).

High school recruiting rankings:



Did you know? Diabate’s 13.5 tackles for loss during the 2022 season was the team high for the Utes.

Scouting report: “Diabate is a physical tackler with a pretty good feel for sifting through the trash to find the ball between the tackles. However, when plays flow wide or he needs to play with agility and pursuit speed, the level of play consistency can take a tumble. The instincts and recognition are just average and he’s a better rusher than cover man against the pass. Diabate has an outside shot of competing for a roster spot.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

2023 NFL draft linebacker ranking:

