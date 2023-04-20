Mike Lee and Gov. Cox will be at Utah state GOP convention, while Mitt Romney will not

The Republican state convention, scheduled for Saturday, will feature a keynote address from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce a run for the presidency later this year.

DeSantis will be introduced by Sen. Mike Lee, according to Lee’s spokesperson, who also said Lee has not yet made an endorsement in the presidential race.

A spokesperson for Gov. Spencer Cox said he will attend the convention.

According to a recent poll, Utah Republicans prefer DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in a presidential primary match-up. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed 21% of respondents favored DeSantis compared to 16% for Trump.

An informal poll by the Deseret News of GOP county chairs also showed there is a lot of support for DeSantis across the state.

State party Chairman Carson Jorgensen is not running again to lead the state party. He will be replaced by Rob Axson, who is running unopposed. Axson currently runs Lee’s state office and has worked in Utah politics for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney will not attend the convention because of a family commitment this weekend, his spokesperson said.