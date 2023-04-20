Utah gymnast Jillian Hoffman enters transfer portal

Utah gymnast Jillian Hoffman announced that she is entering the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility.

Hoffman, who suffered season-ending injuries in her sophomore and junior seasons, had perhaps her best season in 2023. She stuck a career-best 9.975 vault in Utah’s win over then-No. 5 UCLA at the Huntsman Center in February. The Red Rocks placed third at the national championship meet this April.

“I would like to put all of these rumors to rest and say that I have decided to enter the transfer Portal to take a 5th year. Some might say that I am crazy for doing this but I am not ready to give up gymnastics quite yet, especially with all that I have been through. I have fallen in love with the sport again and I would like to further my career and see where it takes me,” Hoffman wrote on Twitter.

“I am very grateful for all the opportunities that Utah has provided me and I have gained experience and learned many lessons throughout my time. I just want to see my options and experience another program. I have gone back and forth on my decision and I know in my heart that if I didn’t try to see what my options were I would regret it.”

