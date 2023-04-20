Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State Aggies

Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport enters transfer portal

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport enters transfer portal
Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport (wearing blue) throws the ball

Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport (7) throws the ball during the second half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, Associated Press

Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport is the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal.

Davenport, a three-star recruit, played in three games this season for Utah State — at Colorado State, vs. Wyoming and vs. Memphis in the First Responder Bowl.

He finished the 2022 season with one passing touchdown, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. He threw for 245 yards on 61.4% accuracy and added 49 yards on the ground.

“I want to thank the coaching staff at Utah State for showing me nothing but love since I’ve been here, and coaching me up on the daily basis,” Davenport wrote on Twitter.

Next Up In Sports
What does new federal guidance on transgender students’ participation in sports mean for Utah?
Utah gymnast Jillian Hoffman enters transfer portal
Micah Bernard’s change of heart — and why he doesn’t like the Rose Bowl
Transfers bring stability to BYU defensive depth chart
Who is NFL draft prospect Mohamoud Diabate?
Utah almost surely won’t be getting the Oakland A’s now. Here’s why