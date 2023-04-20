Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport enters transfer portal

Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport is the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal.

Davenport, a three-star recruit, played in three games this season for Utah State — at Colorado State, vs. Wyoming and vs. Memphis in the First Responder Bowl.

He finished the 2022 season with one passing touchdown, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. He threw for 245 yards on 61.4% accuracy and added 49 yards on the ground.

“I want to thank the coaching staff at Utah State for showing me nothing but love since I’ve been here, and coaching me up on the daily basis,” Davenport wrote on Twitter.