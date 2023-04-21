What is different about BYU’s defensive culture since Jay Hill arrived?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

BYU basketball coach Mark Pope beat out Florida for the services of 6-foot-11 center Aly Khalifa, a portal transfer who can shoot and pass and was one of his biggest offseason priorities. You can read our stories about Khalifa here. Along with Khalifa, there are five other targets mentioned in this piece.

Question of the week: What signs have you witnessed during spring football that signal Jay Hill has changed the culture on that side of the ball?

Jay Drew: There were all kinds of signs this spring that new defensive coordinator Jay Hill is starting to make cultural changes within BYU’s defense. Players were far more energetic, lively and spirited during the media-viewing portions of the 15 practices that wrapped up last week.

To a man, players credited Hill with bringing a different energy and zeal to the program. Look for the Cougars to be more aggressive, take more chances, and put an emphasis on speed and playmaking ability for their defenders as they move into the Big 12.

One of the more vocal defenders has been safety Malik Moore, and not just because Hill oversees the safeties. Moore said Hill has rolled his sleeves up and done a lot of the conditioning and weightlifting work right along with the players. There’s clearly a new sheriff in town, and his deputies are falling in lockstep.

Dick Harmon: If one compares what Jay Hill is trying to implement this spring with past seasons, the thing that stands out is the amount of pressure BYU’s offensive line and QBs are feeling daily. The defensive sets look different in that the offense doesn’t know where the pressure is coming from; Hill keeps the offense guessing. The fronts are multiple and the coverage is tight. The emphasis on physicality during practice is completely different. For instance, tackling live during 11-on-11, including the QBs. Where before there were a lot of “thud” practices, where nobody was taken down, Aaron Roderick said this past spring was the most physical he’d been through at BYU and ranks up there with any he had at Utah.

I remember seeing a red-zone drill and JC transfer corner Jayden Dunlap blanketed the receiver through the route and knocked down the pass as it approached the target. Nobody’s talking about Dunlap because Jakob Robinson and Weber State All-American Eddie Heckard are the likely starters at corner, but I was impressed with his speed, size and coverage. I think time will reveal what the culture has become but the mindset of more aggression is there. I’ve been impressed with Hill’s move to improve talent and depth with recent recruits.

Just days after the NCAA transfer portal recruiting began April 15, BYU football got a commitment from a left offensive tackle at Oklahoma State, Caleb Etienne, who had started 13 games for Mike Gundy last season. The transfer brought a little sour grapes from Gundy, as highlighted in this piece.

