Who is NFL draft prospect Dalton Kincaid?

Once a lightly regarded pass-catching prospect out of Las Vegas, Dalton Kincaid is projected by most draft experts to be a first-round NFL draft selection this year. He leads a group of several Utah ties expected to be taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

Who is Dalton Kincaid?

Position: Tight end.

College: Utah (2020-22), San Diego (2018-19).

Height: 6-foot-4.

Weight: 246 pounds.

Age: 23.

College stats: 107 receptions, 1,404 yards, 16 touchdowns over three seasons at Utah; 68 receptions, 1,209 yards, 19 touchdowns over two seasons at San Diego.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Indianapolis. AJ Mast, AP Images

High school: Faith Lutheran High (Las Vegas).

Did you know?: Kincaid played just one year of high school football before going first to the University of San Diego, an FCS program that does not offer athletic scholarships.

Scouting report: “Kincaid is an easy mover who can sink his hips and cut on a dime to create separation in his routes. He plays with a controlled tempo and natural balance, bringing top-tier body control when the ball is in the air. He shows an excellent feel for uncovering in soft spots in zone and has the speed to run away from man coverage on crossers and seams.” — Danny Kelly, The Ringer.

