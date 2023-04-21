Report: Biden may announce his reelection campaign next week

President Joe Biden could launch his campaign for a second term as soon as next week, reports say.

His aides plan to release a video alongside the announcement, as first reported by The Washington Post.

Biden has not officially approved the timing of the video’s release, but, as CBS News notes, next week would make sense since April 25 is when he announced his presidential run in 2019. The difference is, this time around, he will have to both run the country and his campaign.

Regardless, the work for 2024 has begun, with efforts led by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and senior adviser Anita Dunn at the White House, per CNN.

The report added that he has signed off on Wilmington, Delaware, as the campaign headquarters.

He is also hosting a big donor event on Friday, April 28, as The New York Times reported.

The White House has yet to comment on the reports that are circulating. Last week, when Biden was in Ireland, he told reporters that the announcement should come “relatively soon.” Adding, “I told you my plan is to run again.”

While Biden’s aides do not appear to be in a rush to launch the campaign, if he waits the president might lose his top choices while recruiting for crucial positions like campaign manager as other campaigns scoop up top talent, as Axios reported.

So far, he faces two well-known Democratic candidates in the primaries: author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Biden is 80 years old and already the oldest elected president in U.S. history. The White House has brushed aside concerns over his health.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, in February, said that Biden is “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” according to Politico.