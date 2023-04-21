Utah college football spring transfer portal tracker

While it hasn’t been as busy as the transfer window that opened for six weeks in December and January, the NCAA spring transfer window for college football has had its fair share of movement for Utah FBS schools.
Here is a running list of players from Utah, BYU and Utah State who have reportedly entered the portal so far this spring, as well as players who are transferring to those three schools.
The list will be updated when news is reported or players announce their intentions.
Utah
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Elisha Lloyd, CB.
- Jadon Pearson, S.
- Caine Savage, CB.
- Clayton Isbell, S ➡️ New school: Coastal Carolina.
BYU
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Brooks Maile, DE.
- Mac Aloisio, DT.
- Zoom Esplin, OT.
- George Udo, DB.
- Logan Pili, LB.
- Dean Jones, DB.
TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS
- Caleb Etienne, OT ➡️ Old school: Oklahoma State.
- AJ Vongphachanh, LB ➡️ Old school: Utah State.
Utah State
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Bishop Davenport, QB.
- Bailee Davenport, RB.
- Ty Barnett, DB.
- Maximus Fonoti-Maikui, LB.
- Kaleo Neves, DB.
- Ajani Carter, CB.
- Dominic Tatum, CB.
- Martavious Davis, WR ➡️ New school: Louisiana Monroe.