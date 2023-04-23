Where to get free pretzels for National Pretzel Day

National Pretzel Day is almost here, and some restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration. Here are some deals to look out for on April 26.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Pretzel Day 2023 deals

Flipz

Flipz — known for its chocolate-covered pretzels — can be ordered for free starting April 26 through May 9, when ordered exclusively through Instacart, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is available for “select offerings while supplies last.”

Flipz is also offering new limited edition “Stuff’d Double Peanut Butter” bite-sized pretzels, available exclusively at 7-Eleven, according to the news release.

Pretzelmaker

Pretzelmaker is offering customers a free small order of pretzel bites on April 26, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid for both salted and unsalted pretzel bites.

Thirst Drinks

Thirst Drinks is offering customers free full-size pretzel bite cups on April 26. The deal runs from 5 p.m. until close, according to the store’s Instagram account.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering customers a free Original Pretzel on April 26. The deal is available nationwide, from 3 p.m. local time until close, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.