Who is NFL draft prospect Clark Phillips III?

Cornerback Clark Phillips III, one of Utah’s most impactful defenders in recent history, is looking to add to Utah’s reputation of sending defensive players to the NFL.

Who is Clark Phillips III?

Position: Cornerback.

College: Utah (2020-22)

Height: 5-foot-9.

Weight: 184 pounds.

Age: 21.

College stats: 110 tackles, nine interceptions (four pick-sixes), 21 pass deflections, one fumble recovery over three seasons at Utah.

Utah defensive back Clark Phillips runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. Darron Cummings, Associated Press

High school: La Habra High School (La Habra, Calif.).

High school recruiting rankings:



Did you know?: Phillips III is the highest-rated recruit ever landed by Utah.

Scouting report: “Phillips is comfortable playing from both the outside and in the slot. He is patient at the line and never panics. He has extremely quick feet, skillfully mirroring receivers off the line before flipping his hips cleanly to stay connected to his opponent up the field. From off-coverage, he reads the quarterback’s eyes and is always ready to pounce on an underneath route, showing suddenness in his click-and-close to arrive at his target.” — Danny Kelly, The Ringer.

2023 NFL draft cornerback rating:

