Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 
Isaac Wilson discussed his official visit to Utah. Here’s what he said

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson throws during a 6A football semifinal game against Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Isaac Wilson is certainly among the more interesting high school football recruits to watch in the entire country in the Class of 2024 at this point, and especially among Utah and BYU fans.

Wilson, who goes to Corner Canyon High in Draper, is ranked by 247 Sports as the 14th-best quarterback in the nation and third-best among quarterbacks who have yet to commit to a school.

Add in the deep ties that his family had to Utah before three of his brothers (Zach, Josh and Micah) went to play for BYU, and there surely will only be increased interest in his recruitment in the coming months.

This weekend, Wilson took an official visit to Utah. The trip marked his first official visit, although he has unofficially visited many schools (prospects are allowed five official visits, which means the school pays for it as opposed to prospects paying on their own).

After the visit, Wilson talked with 247 Sports Western recruiting expert Blair Angulo — who says Wilson “could be considered the most important target for the Utes in the 2024 recruiting cycle” — to recap the weekend.

“I really, really liked the visit and loved meeting with all the coaches,” Wilson said. “The highlight for us was just how organized they were.

“It was by far the most put-together program I’ve ever seen, from the strength staff’s presentation, to the academics, to meeting with coach Kyle Whittingham and Andy Ludwig, it was just all top notch. Every coach was pushing and told us I’m No. 1 on their board and they would love for me to commit and start building the next class.”

Wilson also pointed to the stability of the program, the facilities on campus and the fact that the starting quarterback job will be open after Cam Rising leaves following this season as selling points.

“The coaches told me they like that I’m mobile but not too reliant on running,” Wilson said. “They think I have the athleticism to get out of trouble if they need that in the offense and that’s a big part of the game nowadays.”

According to 247 Sports, Wilson holds scholarship offers from 11 Power Five programs, and he tweeted Sunday evening that he received one from UCLA, moving that number to 12.

