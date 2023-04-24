For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is changing teams.

It took some time for a long-awaited trade to come together — but the details were reportedly finalized Monday, just days before the 2023 NFL draft.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback, who has been a Green Bay Packer since entering the league back in 2005, is headed to the New York Jets, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The trade will send Rodgers, pick No. 15 in the 2023 NFL draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall) to the Jets, Schefter reported.

In return, the Packers will receive the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft, as well as a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays for New York this season, according to Schefter.

Rodgers’ exit from Green Bay resets the quarterback picture in the NFL and puts into motion changes not only for the savvy veteran but for other, younger quarterbacks as well, primarily two signal callers with Utah ties.

What this means for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers built a hall of fame resume during his time in Green Bay.

His four NFL MVP honors have been spread out over a decade, showing his ability to play at an elite level throughout his career. He’s also a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, four-time NFL passing rating leader, two-time passing touchdowns leader and the MVP of Super Bowl 45.

Now, he joins the list of veteran quarterbacks who’ve moved on to other opportunities late in their careers.

In recent years, that has worked out for players like Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, who led their new teams — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, respectively — to Super Bowl titles.

For others like Russell Wilson, though, a late-career move hasn’t panned out as well. Wilson struggled last season in his first year with the Denver Broncos after building a successful, Super Bowl-winning legacy with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have built a roster brimming with young talent — including some talented skill position players — but quarterback struggles, particularly from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, held the team back last season as it tumbled out of the playoff picture, losing seven of its final eight games following a 6-3 start.

It became a priority for New York to land a veteran quarterback this offseason, and Rodgers more than fits that bill. He’s just two seasons removed from his latest MVP season, when he threw for more than 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is due $59.9 million in guaranteed money this season, according to ESPN, and is under contract through 2024, with “dummy” years in 2025 and 2026 for cap purposes.

What this means for Zach Wilson

Wilson, the embattled young quarterback out of BYU, has fallen out of favor in New York, even while Jets coach Robert Saleh preaches that the organization is committed to his development two years after taking him second overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Wilson was benched twice last season while struggling both on the field and as a leader in the locker room — criticism surrounded the young signal caller throughout his sophomore campaign.

Now, he’ll have the chance to learn under one of the game’s top quarterbacks of all time.

And considering Rodgers’ age, as well as speculation in recent years that he could be close to retirement, it could play out well for Wilson to finally have his chance to learn from the sideline and develop, while also retaining hope he can be the team’s eventual franchise quarterback.

During his first two seasons, that wasn’t the case, as Wilson jumped in as the starter from Day 1 as a rookie and has had to learn on the field from his struggles, a plan that has yielded few positive results.

In January, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers had some advice for Wilson.

“I think he’s super talented,” Rodgers said of Wilson, as previously reported by the Deseret News. “I think a little humility is good for all of us, at various times in our careers.”

He continued: “For him, it’s just gonna be humility — lean into that — and just consistently working on the fundamentals. I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays outside the pocket, can move around fundamentally inside the pocket.”

Rodgers’ arrival in New York is also more ideal for Wilson than another quarterback the Jets reportedly pursued this offseason, Derek Carr. Carr is younger (32) and his arrival could have indicated the Jets’ willingness to move on from Wilson and instead bank their immediate and future hopes more on an established pro like Carr.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love run a drill at the NFL football team’s practice field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. With Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, the fourth-year pro Love, a former Utah State star, will finally have his chance to be a starting quarterback. Morry Gash, Associated Press

What this means for Jordan Love

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love will finally get his shot in Green Bay after three seasons as Rodgers’ backup.

Love, the No. 26 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, has had few opportunities to play during the regular season thus far.

His lone start came in the 2021 season, when he replaced Rodgers (who tested positive for COVID-19). Love completed 19 of 34 passes and threw for 190 yards, his first NFL touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss to Kansas City.

Last season, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in spot work. Over his first three seasons, Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

At the NFL combine last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Love is “absolutely” ready to become a starting quarterback.

“He needs to play,” Gutekunst told reporters, according to USA Today. “I think that’s the next step in his progression.”

With Love heading into his fourth season, the Packers will need to decide what to do about his fifth-year option. The deadline to extend that option is May 1, and the organization would have to pay him $20.27 million on the fifth-year option if they choose to extend his rookie contract, according to Packers Wire.

“I think it takes most of these quarterbacks a little bit of time to learn how to win,” Gutekunst said, “and it’s one thing to play well and make throws and make plays but then it’s another thing to lead your team to wins.

“I’m excited to see Jordan grow and play, and I certainly expect that to be here.”