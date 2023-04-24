Who is NFL draft prospect Jaren Hall?

BYU’s starting quarterback the past two seasons, Jaren Hall, is expected to be one of several Utah ties selected in the 2023 NFL draft. The question is, when will the dual-threat be taken?
Who is Jaren Hall?
Position: Quarterback.
College: BYU.
Height: 6-foot.
Weight: 207 pounds.
Age: 25.
College stats: Started 22 games over the past two seasons. Completed 65% of his passes for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over four years. Ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns with a 4.41 yards-per-carry average.
High school: Maple Mountain High (Spanish Fork, Utah).
High school recruiting rankings:
- 247 Sports — ★★★
- Rivals — ★★★
- On3 — ★★★
Did you know?: Hall also played outfielder for the BYU baseball team for two seasons (2019 and 2020) before focusing full-time on football.
Scouting report: “A compactly-built athlete with strong character, Hall is poised in the pocket and a smooth operator on the move to make plays with his arm or legs. He won’t benefit from as many scheme-winners at the next level and will need to improve his passing anticipation to push the ball versus NFL defenses.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.
2023 NFL draft quarterback ranking: