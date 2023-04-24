Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen wins NBA Most Improved Player Award

First-year Jazz player improved his game by leaps and bounds since arriving in Utah in trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates a 3-pointer against the Boston Celtics in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player, the league announced on Monday.

After joining the Jazz last offseason as a part of the trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen made drastic leaps and bounds in his on-court production. He went from being the third or fourth option in a starting lineup to being a top-15 player and the Jazz’s No. 1 option.

Markkanen, in his sixth year in the NBA, finished the season averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds, while shooting a career-best 49.9% overall and 87.5% from the free-throw line, while hitting 3-pointers at a 39.1% clip.

“I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “I don’t think any of us do, but I’m pretty sure we haven’t seen it yet.”

The Finnish native became the first player in NBA history to have 200 3-pointers and 100 dunks in a single season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2023, eventually being named a starter, and is an All-NBA candidate.

This story will be updated.

