Monday, April 24, 2023 | 
University of Utah

Lucy Stanhope second Utah gymnast to enter transfer portal this offseason

Stanhope is the second Red Rock to enter the transfer portal this offseason, along with senior Jillian Hoffman.

Utah’s Lucy Stanhope is pictured during a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Lucy Stanhope’s time at Utah appears to be at an end.

The junior from Warrington, England announced on social media Monday morning that she has entered the NCAA transfer portal, with the intention to finish out her collegiate gymnastics career elsewhere.

Stanhope wrote: “This decision is the best one for me. I am grateful for my time at Utah and lived some of my best memories there, which I will hold with me for the rest of my life. ... I’m excited to see where this next year takes me!”

Stanhope dealt with a bruised heel during a portion of the recently finished 2023 season, an injury that contributed to her competing in only three meets, only one of which — the Pac-12 championships — came in the later half of the season.

(Her vault at the Pac-12 championships helped seal the conference title for Utah, a record third straight for the Red Rocks).

In her three year career at Utah, Stanhope proved a more than capable competitor, with careers highs of 9.90 or better on three events (beam, floor and vault).

Utah Red Rocks gymnast Lucy Stanhope celebrates her beam routine in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Utah Red Rocks gymnast Lucy Stanhope celebrates her beam routine in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
A former elite gymnast and member of Great Britain’s national team, Stanhope will leave Utah as an All-Pac-12 vaulter and an Academic All-American.

Stanhope is the second Utah gymnast to enter the transfer portal this offseason, along with senior Jillian Hoffman.

Both gymnasts referenced postulation about their futures on social media as a reason for the public announcement of entry into the transfer portal.

“In order to minimize speculations,” Stanhope started, before adding, “I would appreciate it if rumours and speculations could stop, as this decision was simply for personal reasons.”

In her announcement, Hoffman started by saying: “I would like to put all of these rumors to rest and say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to take a 5th year.”

Utah is now down four gymnasts from its 2023 team, after Abby Brenner and Cristal Isa exhausted their remaining eligibility and with Hoffman and Stanhope in the transfer portal.

The Red Rocks are slated to bring in a four-women freshmen class this summer, which includes three 5-star gymnasts — former elites Elizabeth Gantner and Ella Zirbes and Level standout Camie Winger — plus long time Utah pledge Olivia Kennedy.

In College Gym News’ ‘Way Too Early’ power rankings for the 2024 season, Utah comes in at No. 3, the same placement the Red Rocks have finished with in each of the last three seasons.

Of Utah, CGN’s Brandis Heffner wrote: “Between Abby Brenner, Jillian Hoffman, and Cristal Isa, the Utes are losing their fair share of routines. But Utah is bringing in a trio of five-star recruits who can maintain its status as a title contender.

“Former top recruit Elizabeth Gantner projects as a significant contributor during her career, while Camille Winger and Ella Zirbes boost the Red Rocks’ bars and floor. Utah also benefits from a trio of crucial bonus year announcements, as Jaedyn Rucker, Abby Paulson, and NCAA all around champion Maile O’Keefe give the Utes valuable leadership and scores.”

