Who is NFL draft prospect Braeden Daniels?

A longtime starter along the offensive line for Utah, offensive lineman Braeden Daniels was a Pac-12 All-Conference first team selection in 2022, and now is projected to be chosen in the 2023 NFL draft.

Who is Braeden Daniels?

Position: Offensive lineman.

College: Utah (2018-2022).

Height: 6-foot-4.

Weight: 294 pounds.

Age: 22.

College stats: 49 games played over his career at Utah with 43 starts. He split time on the line with 18 games started at left guard, 14 at left tackle, 11 at right tackle.

High school: Hebron High School (Carrollton, Texas).

High school recruiting rankings:



Did you know?: Daniels was on Hebron High School’s track and field team, competing in the shot put.

Scouting report: “Daniels makes his money in pass protection. His hands engage early and guide the rusher upfield, around the pocket. He displays some lateral agility to protect his outside shoulder in pass protection but struggles to reach his landmarks before explosive defenders.” — Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible

2023 NFL draft position rating:

