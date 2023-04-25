What are NFL draft experts saying about Blake Freeland?

Two years ago, former BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen was a third-round NFL draft pick, heading to the Carolina Panthers with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Could Blake Freeland follow a similar path?

We’ll find out soon, with the 2023 NFL draft happening at the end of this week in Kansas City — Round 1 takes place Thursday, Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-8, 302-pound Freeland is rated by many draft experts as an early Day 3 prospect — going in the fourth or fifth rounds — while others see him as possibly sneaking into the second or third round.

While Freeland’s landing spot in the draft brings a wide variety of opinions from national experts, there’s one thing they can agree on: the Herriman High product had himself an excellent NFL combine.

Here’s a look at what some experts have to say about Freeland ahead of this year’s draft:

How did Blake Freeland’s NFL combine experience impact his draft stock?

During the NFL combine in early March, Freeland’s 37-inch vertical jump was the best mark for an offensive lineman at the event since at least 2003. Freeland also recorded a 10-foot broad jump, a 4.98-second 40 and a 7.46-second three-cone time.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter said his stock went up by virtue of that performance.

“Freeland is still filling out his 6-7 7/8, 302-pound frame. He literally jumped into the spotlight by recording a 37-inch vertical jump, the best mark for a combine offensive lineman since at least 2003. He also posted a 10-foot broad jump, ran a 4.98-second 40 with an excellent 1.68-second 10-yard split and recorded a nice 7.46-second three-cone time,” Reuter wrote.

“Freeland’s work in on-field drills was a bit uneven, with his agility shining through at times but his narrow base causing issues when he was asked to cover ground in pass protection drills. He does not look like a top-50 pick to me, but the athleticism he showed off on Sunday should land him a spot later on Day 2 of the draft.”

Where does Blake Freeland rank among offensive tackle prospects?

The uncertainty of where Freeland will ultimately be taken in the draft is reflected in where he lands on several national rankings of the offensive tackle group in this year’s draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Freeland as the 13th-best offensive tackle prospect in this year’s class and a fifth-round talent, calling him someone who “has an impressive athletic background for his size and is still figuring out how to unlock his natural gifts.”

On its big board, ESPN lists Freeland as the ninth-best offensive tackle prospect and No. 72 overall in this year’s class. “He walls off defensive linemen, is an effective combo blocking up to the second level and blocks to the echo of the whistle,” Steve Muench wrote.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department rates Freeland as the No. 11 offensive tackle prospect in this year’s draft and grades him as a Round 6 or Round 7 pick.

“Freeland is an experienced but largely untested tackle prospect who is a functional zone run-blocker with a large frame and some eye-popping testing numbers, but he has sluggish footwork in pass-protection with middling leverage or power that will make it difficult to carve out more than a backup role in the NFL,” Bleacher Report wrote.

The most positive assessment of Freeland came from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, who rates Freeland the fifth-best offensive tackle heading into the draft.

“The extent to which Freeland has developed his technique and athletic potential might have him as an early-to-middle Day 2 pick. The extent to which NFL teams are scared off by his relative lack of physical dominance could complicate that equation,” Farrar wrote.

“The good news is that when you have a player with 92nd percentile height and 12th percentile weight for his position, the primary fix is obvious, and I don’t think Freeland’s movement abilities will be negatively affected by an additional 15-20 pounds. He’s a bit of a project in that regard, but the upside, and the existing tape, will have some NFL team betting with enthusiasm on what he could be.”

Could Blake Freeland be selected on Day 2 of the draft?

While Freeland could easily fall into the final day of the draft before being selected, his athleticism — combined with his combine performance — have some experts believing he could slide into Day 2 of the draft, a bit ahead of where the consensus is on his draft position.

Michael Renner pegged Freeland as a Day 2 fit for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Freeland is one of the most athletic tackles of all time, and he even set the combine record for offensive linemen with a 37-inch vertical. That athleticism played in a zone scheme at BYU, where he earned an 87.9 run-blocking grade,” Renner wrote for Pro Football Focus.

“He’s still a project in pass protection with serious play strength concerns, but that may cause him to fall right into the 49ers’ lap at the end of the third round.”

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor was a bit more bullish, tabbing Freeland — a prospect he called “an athletic monster of a man” — for the New York Jets in the second round.

“The Jets gladly accepted two picks from Denver to accrue more bodies in this NFL draft, grabbing an athletic monster of a man at left tackle: Blake Freeland,” Mellor wrote in his latest mock draft.