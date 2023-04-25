TCU is trying to keep BYU fans out of its stadium

As old Mountain West Conference foes BYU and TCU meet again as conference mates, this time in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs are trying to keep BYU fans out of Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The only way to buy tickets to TCU’s 2023 home games against in-state rival Texas and BYU through the TCU ticket office is to purchase either season tickets or a mini-plan.

Dubbed the “Keep It Purple Plan,” TCU’s ticketing website reads, “TCU is now offering the Keep It Purple Plan as the only option to purchase single game tickets for BYU or Texas for this 2023 football season.”

Tickets purchased through the plan are not allowed to be resold.

Clarification:



Tickets to the BYU @ TCU game will be available through BYU Tickets.



We always sell tickets to away games. Like other years, Cougar Club members will get first access, followed by the general public. Away game tickets go on sale in May. https://t.co/hUf2q02Du0 — BYU Tickets (@BYUTickets) April 21, 2023

The BYU ticket office will sell tickets for Cougar fans to attend the TCU game, BYU announced on Twitter. Tickets will go on sale in May.

The Cougars sold out of football season tickets for their debut year in the Big 12 in April.