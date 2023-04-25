Facebook Twitter
Biden officially announces reelection campaign with a video

The announcement comes exactly four years after Biden announced that he was running for president in 2019

President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Biden announced his reelection bid for 2024.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

President Joe Biden officially announced his reelection bid for 2024 with a video on Tuesday.

The announcement comes exactly four years after Biden announced that he was running for president in 2019, The Associated Press reported.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important,” Biden states at the beginning of his announcement video, in between shots of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and abortion rights activists at the Supreme Court.

“But, you know around the country MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away,” Biden continued, while the video shows images of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Biden ends the video by stating, “Let’s finish this job. I know we can. Because this is the United States of America, and there’s nothing, simply nothing, we cannot do if we do it together.”

Biden’s campaign headquarters will be in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN reported.