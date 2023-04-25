French fries may worsen depression. Try these oven fries instead

French fries may be the ultimate comfort food, but a new study shows fries correlate with a high risk of anxiety and depression.

On Monday, a study was published from a research team in Hangzhou, China. According to CNN, “frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression than in people who didn’t eat fried foods.” The study involved 140,728 people over 11.3 years and found the chemical acrylamide (formed when frying foods, but especially potatoes), could be the culprit behind the rise in risk for anxiety and depression.

Other research has shown how diet impacts mental health. Harvard Health Blog said, “Studies have compared ‘traditional’ diets, like the Mediterranean diet and the traditional Japanese diet, to a typical ‘Western’ diet and have shown that the risk of depression is 25% to 35% lower in those who eat a traditional diet.”

The Center for Treatment of Anxiety and Mood Disorders said a healthy diet can help protect against mental health challenges. Eating whole foods can positively impact brain development and may even raise serotonin levels. Eliminating sugars in particular was something they found can improve symptoms of mental health challenges.

Eating a diet rich in complex carbohydrates can also benefit mental health. The Mayo Clinic said, “Carbohydrates are thought to increase the amount of serotonin in your brain, which has a calming effect.” Complex carbohydrates include foods like sweet potatoes, whole wheat bread and brown rice.

If you love fries, but want to eat healthier versions of them, here are some ideas to try.

Baked french fries

Making baked fries is pretty easy. Chop up one potato into fry shapes. If you want the fries to be crispier, put the potato in an ice bath for an hour or two. Dry them in a salad spinner or use a cheese cloth to get the water out of them. After they dry, put them in a bowl with some avocado or olive oil and add your seasonings. You can add pepper, salt, paprika or any combination of seasonings that sounds good to you.

When you put them on a baking sheet, make sure the fries don’t touch each other. You can bake them on top of parchment paper.

Bake them at 350 degrees for approximately 25 minutes and then at 425 degrees until the fries look crispy. Flip them over a couple times during cooking. Cooking time will depend on the size of the fries, so use this as an approximation and make sure to watch your fries.

Baked sweet potato fries

Cut up your sweet potatoes into fry shapes. Soak your sweet potatoes in an ice bath for at least an hour and then use a salad spinner or cheese cloth to get the water out of them. Add the cut sweet potatoes to a bowl and coat them in oil and seasonings.

When you put them on a baking sheet, make sure the fries don’t touch each other. You can bake them on top of parchment paper.

Bake them at 350 degrees for approximately 25 minutes and then at 425 degrees until the fries look crispy. Flip them over a couple times during cooking. Cooking time will depend on the size of the fries, so use this as an approximation and make sure to watch your fries.

Carrot fries

Cut up carrots into fry shapes. Coat them with oil and seasonings, and then bake them for 20-25 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees. Flip them a couple of times during cooking. You can serve them with ranch sauce.

Baked zucchini fries

Cut up your zucchini into fry shapes. Mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, pepper and salt in one bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together a couple of eggs. Proportions will depend on how much zucchini you are using, but you’ll need enough to coat each strip.

Put the zucchini in the beaten eggs and then in the bread crumb mixture. Then put them on a baking sheet on parchment paper. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Turnip fries

Cut up turnips into fry shapes. Coat them with oil and seasonings, and then bake them for 20-25 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees. Flip them a couple of times during cooking. You can serve them with ranch sauce.

