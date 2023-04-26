What are the most points scored in a first half by a team in NBA history?

On Nov. 10, 1990, the Phoenix Suns made NBA history, setting a record that has remained unbroken for more than 32 years.

With a 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix set the NBA record for the most points scored by a team in a first half, with 107 points.

The Suns scored 50 points in the first quarter and bettered that in the second quarter, tallying 57 points.

The 107 first half points broke the previous NBA record of 90, which was set by the Nuggets three days earlier in a 161-153 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The game, as a whole, remains the highest scoring game in Phoenix Suns history.

