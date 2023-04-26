Kalani Sitake’s Big 12 recruiting strategy — trust, results and the NFL

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake doesn’t have a say in how this week’s NFL draft will shake out for his former players, but the fact that several Cougars are in the mix speaks volumes about him: He keeps his word.

Part of Sitake’s pitch to recruits is if you come to BYU and invest in the program, he will do anything and everything to help them get a job and for the best of the best, that means playing professional football.

Not only did he provide both physical and emotional development, but Sitake also orchestrated a challenging schedule that would showcase his athletes weekly on national television.

In addition, he provided professional counseling with NFL insiders as his players pondered their next moves — whether to return for another year or leave for the draft. Sitake also staged a state-of-the-art Pro Day experience that attracted representatives from all 32 NFL teams to come to Provo and watch his players in person.

On the surface, Sitake appears to be losing, as BYU headliners Jaren Hall, Blake Freeland and Puka Nacua all decided to leave school early for the draft. There is no question the coach and his staff would have loved to have them back. But in the long run, BYU is poised to win big.

It’s not the transfer portal college kids are looking for, it’s a portal to the NFL. That is what they truly desire and Sitake is producing a track record that is starting to speak for itself.

Zach Wilson’s No. 2 overall draft pick to the Jets in 2020 set the stage for Hall to be drafted this weekend. Even with a shaky start in New York, Wilson’s collegiate attention carried over to Hall. So much so, that Kedon Slovis transferred from Pittsburgh because BYU is back in the business of producing NFL-caliber quarterbacks.

The Cougars could have had running back Tyler Allgeier for two additional seasons before he decided to leave early for the draft. The Falcons took him in the fifth round and turned him into a starter. The rookie finished with over 1,000 yards rushing last season. As a result, Aidan Robbins transferred from UNLV because the Cougars are in the business of producing NFL-caliber running backs.

Brady Christensen had a year of eligibility remaining when he left BYU for the draft. Carolina scooped him up in the third round of the 2021 draft. Blake Freeland is projected to go during the second and third rounds Friday.

Oklahoma State’s Caleb Etienne (6-8, 310), Oregon’s Kingsley Suamataia (6-6, 315) and Weber State’s Jake Eichorn (6-5, 285) transferred to BYU in recent years, weeks or days because the word is out — BYU is in the business of producing NFL-caliber linemen.

It’s no secret that NFL linebackers Fred Warner, Kyle Van Noy (two-time Super Bowl champion) and Sione Takitaki are from BYU and that’s why Ben Bywater, Max Tooley and Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh are suiting up for the Cougars this fall. They know that the program is in the business of producing NFL-caliber linebackers.

Michael Davis has made millions playing cornerback for the Chargers. He finished his senior year under Sitake and San Diego signed him as an undrafted free agent. His seasons as a starter is evidence BYU is capable of producing NFL-caliber defensive backs.

As a result, departing senior Kaleb Hayes turned a lot of heads at pro day and is hopeful to hear his name called this weekend, or at least secure a camp invite. In addition, All-American corner back Eddie Heckard transferred to BYU from Weber State to play his final season and prepare for next year’s draft.

Puka Nacua is a wild card because BYU hasn’t put a dominating wideout in the league since Austin Collie, who was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. However, Dax Milne’s roster spot in Washington is proof that BYU can not only produce NFL-caliber receivers/playmakers, but he can keep his job for multiple seasons.

The likes of Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams speak volumes for all the Cougars that have come after them. They are producers at the highest level of the game.

Hill, who was Sitake’s quarterback during the coach’s debut season in 2016, made NFL history last season. With his 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed against Atlanta, Hill became the first player to have at least 10 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Williams became BYU’s all-time leading rusher in 2016. Last season in Detroit, he rushed for 1,066 yards, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns — breaking Hall of Fame superstar Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record.

Andy Reid stands alone as living proof that BYU creates NFL-caliber coaches. With 116 victories, the former BYU offensive lineman is Kansas City’s all-time winningest coach, including two Super Bowls titles. When you include his wins in Philadelphia, Reid ranks No. 5 all-time with 296. He needs just two more to pass Cowboys legend Tom Landry at No. 4.

The NFL is very aware of what BYU is creating because it is decorated in what BYU has created. Today’s recruits and portal participants know two things — the Cougars develop NFL-caliber talent and Sitake keeps his word.

It’s a combination moving forward that could be a priceless way for BYU to compete on the pricey open market. The Cougars have NIL money, too, but selling Provo as a portal to the NFL, with testimonials and a trusted coach to back it up, is a commodity that can make and keep BYU competitive in the Big 12.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.

