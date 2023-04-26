What you need to know about the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

When does the NFL draft begin each day?

Round 1



Thursday, April 27.

6 p.m. MDT.

Rounds 2 and 3



Friday, April 28.

5 p.m. MDT.

Rounds 4 to 7



Saturday, April 29.

10 a.m. MDT.

How to watch the 2023 NFL draft

How long do teams have to make each NFL draft selection?

Round 1: 10 minutes.

Round 2: Seven minutes.

Rounds 3 through 6: Five minutes.

Round 7: Four minutes.

What are 3 key storylines for the 2023 NFL draft?

Quarterbacks dictating the early picks again: One year after there was only one QB taken in the first round — Kenny Pickett to Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall, multiple signal callers are expected to go off the board in the first several picks of the draft, with guys like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis the top options at the position.

One year after there was only one QB taken in the first round — Kenny Pickett to Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall, multiple signal callers are expected to go off the board in the first several picks of the draft, with guys like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis the top options at the position. Defenders for all kinds of needs: Whether an NFL team is looking for an edge rusher, a run-stuffing defensive tackle or a lockdown corner, there are options at the top of the 2023 class. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson at edge rusher, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez at cornerback and Georgia’s Jalen Carter at defensive tackle are leading defenders to be a top 10 selection.

Whether an NFL team is looking for an edge rusher, a run-stuffing defensive tackle or a lockdown corner, there are options at the top of the 2023 class. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson at edge rusher, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez at cornerback and Georgia’s Jalen Carter at defensive tackle are leading defenders to be a top 10 selection. Skill players to watch: Another factor that could impact the flow of the first round is where skill position players, outside of quarterback, end up getting drafted. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is seen by some as a surefire first-round talent, and there’s wide receivers like Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC’s Jordan Addison, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Boston College’s Zay Flowers atop that position group. There may even be multiple tight ends taken in the first round, with Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer leading the group.

Who are the top Utah 2023 NFL draft prospects?

2023 NFL draft first-round order

There will be 259 overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft. This is the order for the first round:

