Utah football: Looking back at 22 Forever Game and ahead to NFL draft

After a long, wet winter, spring has finally sprung in Utah.

But as the calendar turns from April to May, football remains in the spotlight. Last weekend, the Utes wrapped up spring practices with the annual spring game — rebranded as the 22 Forever Game.

Though a lot of projected starters were held out for precautionary reasons, there were some standouts, including freshman Brandon Rose, who figures to be Cam Rising’s backup next fall. And the transfer portal remains open until Sunday.

The day before the spring game, the Crimson Collective, which will help Utah football players with name, image and likeness opportunities, was launched.

Meanwhile, the NFL draft kicks off Thursday. A few Utes are expected to hear their names called — tight end Dalton Kincaid, cornerback Clark Phillips III and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels.

Kincaid has enjoyed a meteoric rise and may have one of the most intriguing backstories of this year’s draft. He only played one year of high school football and didn’t have any scholarship offers; he attended the University of San Diego, without a scholarship, before signing with Utah in 2020. Last season, Kincaid turned in a spectacular season, climbed up draft boards and is projected to be a first-round pick.

In case you missed it

Utah running back Micah Bernard entered the transfer portal after the Rose Bowl. After spending almost a month in the portal, he decided to return to the Utes.

Bernard recently explained that process.

“It was easy to come back rather than leave. I love everybody on this team; they’re my brothers,” he said. “It was hard to even think about leaving them. Being able to come back, it was easy to make that decision.”

Also, Bernard explained why he doesn’t like the Rose Bowl.

From the archives

Extra points

Fanalyst

When Brant Kuithe went down with an injury a unified groan went through the Ute nation. Turned out that it opened the door for a truly great TE at the U. To be honest it was already pretty clear that Dalton Kincaid was good and that with Kuithe the Utes had something of a dynamic duo. But Kincaid stepped up and owned the position. Utah’s offensive coaches also deserve a nod here. They retooled the Utah offense to make full use of the tight ends in the program. And Kincaid flourished in that scheme. His numbers would be even more impressive save for some injuries. And it is pretty clear that he will be a standout in the NFL. He will be missed on the hill, but the Utes still have the guy Kincaid replaced, Brant Kuithe, an all-star in his own right. In fact, little has changed, the TE will be a major part of Utah’s offense this coming year. Next team up ... Florida!!! Go Utes!!!

— Stathis

Really liked Rose, especially given he was live for defenders. Super confident and a competitor (as evidenced by the perfect shoulder tackle on the pick). Reads with his feet and takes the first open guy. Would have loved to see him go deep on play action once or twice, but that’s low percentage unless you’ve got a matchup you know you can win. Coach Ludwig has to like the decision making, accuracy and ball placement.



Also impressive was the athleticism/technique of the white team tackles in both pass pro and run blocking.

— Atkins

Up next

