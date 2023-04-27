What experts are saying about Jaren Hall’s 2023 NFL draft hopes

Jaren Hall made the most of his two seasons as BYU’s starting quarterback.

Now he’ll have the chance to advance his career at the next level, as the Utah native is expected to be a mid- to late-round selection in this weekend’s 2023 NFL draft.

Hall proved to be efficient during his time at BYU, as he finished his college career completing 65% of his passes for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The big question now is, where will Hall be selected in this weekend’s 2023 NFL draft?

Draft experts weighed in on what they see from Hall, and what kind of attributes they see from the Maple Mountain High product.

Where does Jaren Hall rank among quarterback prospects in the 2023 draft class?

Many draft experts slot Hall into a fourth- to fifth-round draft projection.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has Hall among his Tier 3 group of quarterback prospects, a list that includes Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Fresno State’s Jake Haener, Houston’s Clayton Tune, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

That sits below a group of four quarterbacks that are largely seen as first-round talents in Tier 1 quarterbacks Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, followed by Tier 2 quarterbacks Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

That leaves quite a gap at where some of those Tier 3 quarterbacks could start coming off the board.

Fowler reported that one NFL scouting executive said Hall is “mentally sharp, accurate,” while a veteran offensive coach said, “The more time you spend with him, the more you like him.”

One area of concern for teams could be his age — like Hooker and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Hall is 25 years old heading into the draft.

“How Hooker, Bennett and Hall’s age impacts their draft status will soon be revealed,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote last week in an examination of older quarterbacks getting drafted. “Those who have been in their shoes, and those who evaluate players, say older quarterbacks have both advantages and potential drawbacks entering the NFL.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler called Hall poised and a “smooth operator on the move,” while saying that he will need to improve his passing anticipation.

“Hall is a cerebral, dual-threat passer with above average control and efficiency in his process, but his average arm talent, short stature and injury history are potential road blocks. He has NFL backup potential in an RPO-based, play-action offense,” Brugler wrote.

Who does Jaren Hall compare to?

One player comparison that has come up several times with Hall is Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl-winning former Seattle Seahawk who joined the Denver Broncos last year.

Fowler talked to numerous NFL executives and scouts for his analysis of this year’s quarterback class, and said that Wilson was listed as Hall’s most frequent player comparison among those NFL personnel interviewed for the story.

“Not everyone is sold on the Russell Wilson comps, however,” Fowler wrote. “His ability to stretch the field vertically is not the same, according to one NFL exec. ‘A lot of dink-and-dunk,’ the exec said. ‘The deep stuff is not very good.’ But a veteran NFL coach said Hill is a ‘creative’ quarterback whose tape is ‘very easy to watch. He’s a lot of fun to watch. Plays with flair. Has improv in his game.’”

CBS Sports’ scouting department compared Hall to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“His arm strength is good, not great, and he wasn’t pressured often in college. He has some scrambling skill but not a designed-run type at the next level,” CBS Sports wrote about Hall. “Smaller frame, but he will check most team’s height boxes. His pocket presence and coverage reading need improvement.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, meanwhile, compared Hall to Gardner Minshew, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback who’s seen his share of time as a starter and a backup in previous seasons with Jacksonville and Philadelphia.

“The size and arm strength will concern some teams, but offenses operating out of heavy play-action with levels-based route concepts could target him as a solid future backup,” Zierlein wrote of Hall.

Will Jaren Hall be a Day 3 pick, or can he slide into Day 2?

A study of recent seven-round mock drafts suggests Hall is likely to be picked during the draft’s third day (Rounds 4-7), with a possibility a team could snag him in the third round on Friday.

Here’s where five seven-round mock drafts have Hall going:



Both Brugler and Miller explained their reason in where Hall was selected.

“The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs ‘love’ Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier,” Brugler wrote in sending Hall to Kansas City.

“The Texans passed on quarterbacks in the first two rounds, but they can take a flier on a developmental prospect who fits Bobby Slowik’s scheme. Hall is an older prospect (25) but has good arm strength, mobility and processing speed,” Miller wrote in having Houston select Hall.

