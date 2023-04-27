The censure of a transgender Montana lawmaker, explained

After weeks of turmoil between lawmakers in Montana’s House of Representatives, one lawmaker ended up being censured and barred from participating on House floor for the remainder of the legislative session.

The lawmaker in question is Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who is a transgender woman — the Legislature’s first known transgender member.

Why was Rep. Zooey Zephyr blocked from the Montana House?

Tensions rose when Zephyr took the House floor during the April 18 session during debates about a bill that would prohibit “certain medical and surgical treatments to treat minors with gender dysphoria.”

“This body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said, per The New York Times. “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

On Monday, a rally took place outside the Capitol, which led to protesters packing into the gallery and “brought House proceedings to a halt while chanting ‘Let her speak,’” The Associated Press reported.

The incident “galvanized both those demanding she be allowed to speak and those saying her actions constitute an unacceptable attack on civil discourse,” per AP.

In response to her speech and the protests, a group of conservative lawmakers, known as the Montana Freedom Caucus, wrote a joint letter calling for her to be censured “for trying to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate.”

On Wednesday, the censure was brought to a vote in the Republican-controlled chamber and reached a 68 to 32 majority, per the Times.

According to CBS News, Zephyr “will be allowed to vote remotely” for the remainder of the legislative session.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton supported the choice to bar Zephyr from the House floor and “accused her of placing lawmakers and staff at risk of harm for her actions during protests in the chamber on Monday,” CBS News reported.

“Freedom in this body involves obedience to all the rules of this body, including the rules of decorum,” Vinton said, per CBS News.

Zephyr told CNN, “We have a week and a half left of the session, and we’ll be covering important topics — housing bills, the state’s budget — and every bill that goes forward for the remainder of this session, there will be 11,000 Montanans whose representative is missing, whose voices cannot be heard on those bills.”

