Everything we know about ‘Dune: Part Two’: New cast members, more Zendaya and a release date

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are joining the star-studded cast of “Dune: Part Two” as director Denis Villeneuve continues to explore Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel.

A first look at the highly-anticipated movie given exclusively to Vanity Fair and appearances from cast and crew at CinemaCon revealed what to expect from the second half of the story, new cast members and what returning cast members are saying about the movie.

Here is everything we know about “Dune: Part Two.”

Expect a lot more of Zendaya in ‘Dune: Part Two’

“Dune: Part Two” director Denis Villeneuve describes the second half of the story as “a war epic action movie,” and revealed that the movie will begin right where it left off.

“It’s important — it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one.”

To jog your memory: “Dune” left off with Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, fleeing into the Arrakis desert after getting betrayed by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Paul is taken in by the Freman — the native Arrakis people — and his eyes turn to the trademark Arrakis blue. Chani (played by Zendaya) graces the screen for mere seconds.

Zendaya’s role will increase dramatically in the upcoming movie, which captures the burgeoning romantic relationship between Chani and Paul. Villeneuve describes their relationship as the “epicenter of the story,” per Vanity Fair.

Portraying the romantic relationship in Arrakis proved to be a challenging task for Zendaya.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” Zendaya told Vanity Fair. “What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

Zendaya spoke about her expanded role again at CinemaCon last week.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” Zendaya said on stage at CinemaCon, per Entertainment Weekly. “It was such an incredible experience being on set with these two and exploring this character. I only got a small time to learn who she was [in the first film], and now I feel like she’s a part of myself.”

“Developing this love story where there’s so much pain and stress and turmoil, and trying to find the balance of these two young people trying to grow up while there’s so much pressure on top of that, being a warrior for your people… it was really, really special,” she added.

First look at new cast members in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Florence Pugh is cast to play Princess Irulan. As the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV — the supreme leader of the galaxy — she is expected to one day take over as empress. Stakes for Irulan are high as the war between factions threatens Shaddam’s ability to rule.

“Her stake could not be higher because she’s afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Austin Butler — known for his Oscar-nominated performance in “Elvis” — will take on the role of the lethal Harkonnen prince Feyd-Rautha. Feyd is eager to inherit the throne from the Baron and hopes a strategic martial alliance to Princess Irulan will increase his power.

“Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair.

Villeneuve described Butler’s role and performance in “Dune: Part Two” during CinemaCon this week as well.

“It was a privilege for me to bring Austin on board to ask him to play some kind of Olympic sword master, mixed with a psychotic serial killer,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon, per Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m very proud of what he brought to the movie.”

“Dune” fans may remember Feyd being portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the novel.

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

Christopher Walken also joined the star-studded cast as Emperor Shaddam IV, the supreme leader of the universe, reports Deadline. Shaddam is father to five daughters, his eldest being Irulan (Pugh).

‘Dune: Part Two’ returning cast members

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem will all reclaim their roles in “Dune: Part Two.”

When does ‘Dune: Part Two’ come out?

“Dune: Part Two” is slated to come to theaters Nov. 3.