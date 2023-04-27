Louisiana high schooler receives 170 college admission offers, with $9 million offered in scholarships

A teen was offered admission to more than 170 colleges and $9 million in scholarships while graduating two years early.

16-year-old Dennis Maliq Barnes from the International High School of New Orleans began applying to schools in August 2022.

“I submitted college applications in August with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers,” Barnes told CBS affiliate WWL.

Driving the news: CNN reported that Barnes set a new world record according to the school officials that have reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records to make it official.

Barnes reportedly has a 4.98 GPA upon graduating and intends on studying political science but has not chosen where to attend college yet, according to the Herald & Review.

“I don’t know where I want to go,” Barnes said and then added, “I intend to pursue computer science,” and follow his undergraduate degree with law school.

Related Where Utahns stand on the issue of student loan forgiveness

How was the record broken? “As I applied to more schools, as my numbers went up, with the financial aid and acceptances into universities, I became intrigued,” Barnes said.

The previous record was reportedly set in 2019 by another Louisiana student who gained a total of $8.7 million offered in scholarships.

“To be able to set the standard and say, as a Black man, I could do more than dribble a ball, I could do more than throw a football or run the fastest — to say that we are mentally and academically capable of surpassing expectations, it’s something that I feel good to be leading in right now,” Barnes told Yahoo News.

Barnes continued, “I would like to use this influence to encourage others, other people in the Black community, and just upcoming juniors that are gonna be seniors next year, to just keep pushing forward.”

