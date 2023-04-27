All of the Utah Jazz’s core from last season has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs

Over the last year, the Utah Jazz have hit the proverbial reset button after getting eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, as they traded Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale and Joe Ingles (that last one happened at the trade deadline before last season ended), and head coach Quin Snyder stepped down.

The Jazz didn’t make the playoffs this season, while six of the above seven did (Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the league), but all six of them have been eliminated in the first round, just like last year.

Most notably, Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat in shocking fashion 4-1 after finishing the regular season with the NBA’s best record.

Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, were matched up against the New York Knicks, the team most thought Mitchell would be traded to last summer. They, too, lost their series 4-1.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, O’Neale and the Brooklyn Nets were swept soundly by the Philadelphia 76ers, while Snyder and the underdog Atlanta Hawks nearly pushed the Boston Celtics to seven games before the Celtics pulled away at the end of Game 6 Thursday to win their series 4-2.

Snyder, of course, took over as the Hawks’ head coach at the end of February after they fired Nate McMillan.

Out in the Western Conference, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley’s Minnesota Timberwolves were beaten 4-1 in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, the West’s top seed.

In all, the group went just 5-20 in the first round.