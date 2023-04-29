From mayor for a day to renaming the stadium — how cities are welcoming Taylor Swift during her tour

Taylor Swift is inarguably one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Swift sold out a record-number 52 shows across the U.S. for the Eras Tour, and she’s on track to become “Billboard Boxscore’s highest-grossing female act,” per Billboard.

With her entirely sold-out tour, Swift is making a splash in city after city, week after week, and each city has tried to welcome her in “style.”

Tampa, Florida, invited her to be mayor for the day during the Eras Tour, while Houston renamed its NFL Stadium to NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version), in honor of how Swift has been rerecording her previous albums to claim ownership rights over them.

At a time when everything can feel so polarizing, it’s beautiful that cities can come together to celebrate something — and that something is Taylor Swift.

Here’s how each city has welcomed Swift during the Eras Tour so far.

Glendale, Arizona, dubs itself Swift City after Taylor Swift

Swift opened her tour in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium on March 17. Swifties, the nickname for Swift fans, flooded the city to enjoy her first live performance on tour in five years.

“#Swifties, you belong with us! #SwiftCity is dressed like a daydream for opening night of #TSTheErasTour at @StateFarmStadium. Fans will be greeted by freeway billboards, fun signs and delicious themed menu items at local restaurants. Are you ready for it?” Glendale’s official Instagram account wrote in a post.

‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign glows red to welcome Taylor Swift

Swift headed to Las Vegas next, where the city known for bringing the party made the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign “burning red” to make Swift feel welcome in the city.

“The one and only #TaylorSwift is in Las #Vegas! #ClarkCounty has a special welcome for her at our iconic ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign,” Clark County Nevada tweeted.

The city also announced that “it would display a Taylor Swift-inspired light show at the Gateway Arches near THE STRAT” each night Swift was in town, News 3LV reported.

Arlington awarded Taylor Swift a key to the city

Arlington, Texas, offered Swift a key to the city and also temporarily renamed Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way the weekend she was there.

“Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting the Eras Tour to demonstrate its ‘Reputation’ as one of Swift’s biggest fans,” the city of Arlington wrote in a press release.

In addition to the pleasantries, Arlington Animal Services held an adoption special in honor of the renowned and proud cat mom.

Tampa offered to make Taylor Swift mayor for a day

Tampa, Florida, really upped the welcoming games by offering to make Swift mayor of the city for the day.

“Hey Taylor, this is Mayor Jane Castor. We are so excited to welcome you to Tampa,” the city’s mayor said in a video on Twitter. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. ... We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”

Houston renamed its NFL stadium in honor of Taylor Swift

In Houston, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the NFL stadium would be renamed “NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version)” in honor of the musical artist.

I'm so excited to welcome you back to Harris County this weekend, @taylorswift13! Long story short, we've prepared quite a surprise for you. We hope your stay here will be beyond your wildest dreams! 🌌💫 @taylornation13 @nrgpark pic.twitter.com/DMs0hyjeRy — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 19, 2023

Sharing a video filled with Swift song references, Hidalgo tweeted, “I’m so excited to welcome you back to Harris County this weekend, @taylorswift13! Long story short, we’ve prepared quite a surprise for you. We hope your stay here will be beyond your wildest dreams!”

Atlanta changed the city’s welcome sign to ‘A-Tay-L’

In order to welcome Swift to the southern city of Atlanta on Friday, “Georgia’s Own Credit Union welcomed the pop queen with a massive ‘WELCOME TO A-TAY-L’ message on its 450-foot-high sign Friday at midnight,” WSBTV reported.

