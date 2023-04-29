Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 29, 2023 
2023 NFL draft: BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua selected by Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is the second Cougar wideout to be drafted in the past 3 years

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 2023 NFL draft: BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua selected by Los Angeles Rams
BYU’s Puka Nacua is the latest Cougar skill position player to be taken in the NFL draft.

BYU’s Puka Nacua is a homegrown talent and the latest Cougar skill position player to be taken in the NFL draft.

Tyler Tate, Associated Press

One of the best wide receivers to come out of Utah just became an NFL draft pick.

Former BYU and Orem High receiver Puka Nacua was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the final pick of the fifth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday.

Nacua starred both as a Cougar and a Tiger before declaring to go pro after his junior season.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder caught 91 passes for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons at BYU, while adding 357 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.

That came after playing two seasons at Washington, where he totaled 16 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons for the Huskies before transferring to be closer to home.

Nacua was the Deseret News’ Mr. Football as a senior at Orem High, when he led the country in receiving, averaging 166.9 yards per game, and set state single-season records with 103 receptions for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Nacua has two brothers who’ve signed with NFL teams, though he’s the first one to be drafted. 

Brother Kai Nacua, who spent his entire college career at BYU, has played mainly on special teams for six different teams over six NFL seasons, most recently with the New York Jets. 

Brother Samson Nacua, who played at BYU for his senior year after five seasons at Utah, signed with the Indianapolis Colts last year after going undrafted but was waived prior to the regular season.

merlin_2971054.jpg

BYU’s Blake Freeland, left, D’Angelo Mandell, Puka Nacua, an NFL scout, Jaren Hall and another scout watch BYU’s pro day at the school’s practice facility in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 5
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in an NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 5
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s 2022 season opener against USF.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News
3 of 5
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a long pass during game against South Florida at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Nacua and the Cougars open the 2022 season against South Florida in Tampa.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 5
AP23065483055114.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Michael Conroy, Associated Press
5 of 5
merlin_2971054.jpg
AP23065483055114.jpg

What experts said about Puka Nacua

“Nacua needs to prove he can stay healthy and on the field at the next level, but he is smart, tough and athletic with the locked-in concentration that gives him a fighting chance to earn an NFL roster spot.” — The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

“He might need to be used as a possession receiver operating from the slot, where his ball-winning and size can work in his favor. He’s sneaky talented with the ball in his hands, so jet-sweep work in the pros could be an option.” — NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“He has average top-end speed and burst, which leads to slower releases off the line of scrimmage. Defenders can re-route him at the line of scrimmage through jams, but he does a good job of contorting his body to win at the catch point.” — CBS Sports’ scouting report.

BYU wide receivers previously taken in the NFL draft

Year — Player, Round, Pick No., Team

2021 — Dax Milne, Round 7, No. 258, Washington Football Team.

2009 — Austin Collie, Round 4, No. 127, Indianapolis Colts. 

2006 — Todd Watkins, Round 7, No. 218, Arizona Cardinals.

1987 — Mark Bellini, Round 7, No. 170, Indianapolis Colts.

1986 — Glen Kozlowski, Round 11, No. 305, Chicago Bears.

1984 — Kirk Pendleton, Round 11, No. 304, San Francisco 49ers.

1982 — Dan Plater, Round 4, No. 106, Denver Broncos.

1981 — Scott Phillips, Round 4, No. 87, Seattle Seahawks.

1981 — Lloyd Jones, Round 8, No. 195, New York Jets.

1972 — Golden Richards, Round 2, No. 46, Dallas Cowboys.

1968 — Phil Odle, Round 5, No. 120, Detroit Lions.

1968 — Casey Boyett, Round 9, No. 233, San Francisco 49ers.

1967 — Casey Boyett, Round 14, No. 363, Oakland Raiders.

