5 top landing spots for Jaren Hall in the 2023 NFL draft

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hasn’t heard his name called through the first two days and three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

Instead, he’s a Day 3 hopeful to become the next former Cougar to be an NFL draft pick.

Here are a few teams that could be a good fit for Hall, who is rated one of the best available quarterback prospects as the draft heads into Rounds 4-7.

Day 3 of the draft starts at 10 a.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

What are the best team fits for Jaren Hall?

Washington Commanders: Of all the teams that entered the 2023 draft needing help at quarterback, the Commanders likely have the most pressing need heading into Day 3 to select a young signal caller. So far, they’ve added two secondary pieces and a center in the draft but own five more selections on Day 3, including a fourth-rounder, a fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

With Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke gone, Washington now has second-year pro Sam Howell (a fifth-rounder last year) and journeyman Jacoby Brissett (on a one-year deal) atop its depth chart at the quarterback position. It’s a scenario where Hall could go in and compete for a job earlier in his career, and he’d have at least one familiar face in former BYU receiver Dax Milne.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons selected Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he started four games late last season while the team eased him into taking over. They signed Heinicke this offseason, and Atlanta has four quarterbacks on its roster. Adding a fifth guy may not seem like a huge priority now, especially since the Falcons have only three Day 3 picks — one in the fourth round, and two in the seventh.

This could be one of the best scenarios for Hall to step in, though, and have a shot at a starting job sooner rather than later if he can impress and surpass the other quarterbacks around him. He’s also have the chance to play alongside former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier again, and the Falcons have committed to building a young core of offensive skill players. In addition to drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson this year, they also have wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts on rookie contracts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With Tom Brady retired (again), the Buccaneers are starting over at quarterback. Right now, they have veteran Baker Mayfield, who signed this offseason to a reported one-year, $8.5 million contract, per ESPN. Mayfield started four games for the Los Angeles Rams last season in relief of Matthew Stafford and could potentially reinvigorate his career, though it makes sense for Tampa Bay to draft a young quarterback to develop. The Buccaneers also have third-year pro Kyle Trask, who’s thrown only nine career passes so far, but was a second-round pick in 2021.

Hall could step into a situation where he competes for reps and may eventually win the starting job in Tampa Bay, particularly in a situation where neither quarterback currently on the roster seems to have a solid grip on the job. The Buccaneers have five picks in Day 3, including two fifth-rounders, two sixth-rounders and a seventh.

Seattle Seahawks: Seattle’s starter, Geno Smith, had an excellent season in his first year for the Seahawks last year and earned a three-year deal that extends through 2025. The contract has no guaranteed money beyond 2023, though, and is structured to where it could be just a one-year deal worth $27.3 million if the 32-year-old regresses, ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained.

Hall could enter Seattle with the expectation that he’s in competition to back up Smith, then have a chance to learn while acclimating to the NFL game and potentially take over the starting spot down the road. The Seahawks have six picks on Day 3 — two in the fourth round, two in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh.

Los Angeles Rams: Right now, the Rams — who are just two years removed from winning the Super Bowl — have just one quarterback on their roster, Matthew Stafford. It makes sense that Los Angeles would use some late-round draft capital on a quarterback: the Rams have nine total picks on Day 3, including four in the fifth round.

Stafford is 35 and missed half of last season due to injury, though he still has four years left on his contract with the Rams, per Over the Cap. It’s a scenario where Hall could go in and not have the pressure to be a Day 1 starter, then perhaps take over when the time comes. One stumbling block to that, though, could be Hall’s age. He is already 25 and would be a year away from 30 if Stafford stayed in Los Angeles through the remainder of the contract.

Other interesting options

Both the Kansas City Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and Baltimore Ravens (with Lamar Jackson) have franchises quarterbacks in place on long-term deals, though there’s a little more uncertainty, particularly for the Chiefs, at who will back up their starter. Kansas City backup Chad Henne retired following the 2022 season, and Kansas City is coached by BYU alum Andy Reid. Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is in Baltimore on a one-year deal, his fourth year there, but the Ravens could use some competition for the backup position.

Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings could be in position to draft a younger prospect, with veterans Jimmy Garappolo and Kirk Cousins, respectively, leading their offenses. Both are over 30 and the teams could look to build depth at the position.

