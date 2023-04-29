Gas stoves will be banned in New York in new buildings — will other states follow?

New York state is expected to be the first state in the nation to approve a measure that will ban the installation of gas stoves in new homes, according to The New York Times.

The news: In an attempt to reduce the use of fossil fuels, a ban on natural gas in new structures will phase in at the end of 2025 in New York, per Insider.



The deal was unveiled in the state’s recent budget announcements, per The The New York Times.

Details: The banning of gas stoves has gained traction recently after experts have spoken on the harm of natural gas stoves to both human and environmental health.



A small study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that gas stoves can leak gas even when turned off, which can lead to fuel waste and respiratory problems.

This proposition has been discussed in other parts of the country, garnering criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

“This is a recipe for disaster. The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner,” said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia, via Insider.

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted, “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands,” per Deseret News.

Could other states follow? According to Deseret earlier this year, The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that a ban of gas stoves is “on the table,” citing health risks.

