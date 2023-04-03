High school track and field: Top performances in 2023 (Week 4)

A month into the 2023 high school track season there have been some outstanding performances across the state. No state records have fallen yet this year, but the most notable performance to date belongs to Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in the 3,200 meters.

At the Snow Canyon Invitational in early March, the sophomore posted a time of 10:22.93, the third-fastest time in state history.

The state record belongs to Ogden’s Sarah Feeny, who posted a blistering 10:13.86 at the state meet in 2014. East’s Natalie Shields owns the second-fastest time with a 10:22.87, with Hedengren just .06 off that mark.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2023 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.80 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10.88 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (3/18 at Draper)

10.97 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11.00 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

11.03 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.09 — Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11.12 — Evan Agor, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.14 — Robert Flores, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.15 — Quinn Hale, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.16 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.18 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)

11.19 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

11.20 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11.21 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11.23 — Carson Baynes, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Park City)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.96 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.01 — Colby Anderson, Pine View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22.05 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/17 at Mountain View)

22.13 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.29 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22.33 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

22.36 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

22.36 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

22.50 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.65 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

22.68 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

22.68 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)

22.71 — Brayden Eyre, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.73 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, So. (3/31 at Juab)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.30 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.43 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.74 — Tate Walker, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.93 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.96 — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.36 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49.41 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

49.54 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.71 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.78 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

50.13 — Isaac Child, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.17 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

50.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

50.44 — Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

50.55 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:54.41 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:55.18 — Trey Despain, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:55.46 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:55.63 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:55.85 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:56.14 — Braxton Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.33 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:56.37 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.48 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:57.69 — Jayden Gibson, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:57.97 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.25 — Beckham Clements, Skyline, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.26 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.27 — Braxten Gifford, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.37 — Aiden Gulbranson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:11.29 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.21 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:13.25 — Trey Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.82 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:14.86 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:15.06 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:17.55 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:17.57 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:18.78 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.49 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.68 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:19.71 — Luke Anderson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.80 — Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.96 — Paul Squire, Union, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:20.02 — Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:55.57 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.07 — Noah Jenkins, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.59 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.13 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.84 — Paul Scown, Stansbury, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:06.21 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:07.11 — Chris Henry, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.15 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.85 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:09.88 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:13.21 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.11 — Parker Barnes, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.86 — Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.27 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.69 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013.

110 hurdles

14.76 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

14.89 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

14.99 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.04 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Crimson Cliffs)

15.09 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.17 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

15.18 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Mountain View)

15.32 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.42 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.58 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.60 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.62 — Caleb Flint, Davis, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

15.64 — Zane Wong, Brighton, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.70 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.77 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.87 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

39.12 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

39.41 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

39.75 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

39.92 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.02 — Jackson Buehler, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

40.41 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.71 — Cameron Curtis, Delta, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

40.72 — Tanner Crosland, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.88 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

40.95 — Bridger Ballsteaedt, Brighton, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

41.07 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

41.13 — Erik Youngberg, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

41.14 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

41.23 — Peter Nugent, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

42.53 — Corner Canyon (4/1 at Timpanogos)

42.84 — Mountain View (4/1 at Timpanogos)

42.98 — Bingham (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.15 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.20 — Maple Mountain (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.24 — Juab (3/18 at Carbon)

43.63 — West Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.75 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

43.85 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.90 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.95 — Payson (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.97 — Dixie (4/1 at Desert Hills)

44.32 — Layton (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

44.48 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)

44.60 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:29.70 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

1:29.80 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.35 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

1:30.50 — Westlake (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.51 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.86 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.90 — Bingham (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:30.97 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:31.55 — Box Elder (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.83 — Park City (3/25 at Park City)

1:33.73 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:33.88 — Timpview (3/18 at Mountain View)

1:34.33 — Layton (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

1:34.54 — Cyprus (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:35.30 — Fremont (3/18 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 1:26.80 by Pine View in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:22.11 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

3:28.15 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

3:30.84 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

3:31.71 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:32.17 — Woods Cross (3/25 at Pine View)

3:32.68 — Cedar City (3/25 at Pine View)

3:32.98 — Crimson Cliffs (4/1 at Desert Hills)

3:33.90 — Cedar Valley (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:35.36 — Snow Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:35.45 — Olympus (3/25 at Pine View)

3:36.09 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:36.33 — Herriman (3/18 at Timpanogos)

3:36.83 — Timpview (4/1 at Timpview)

3:36.96 — Viewmont (3/25 at Pine View)

3:37.02 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

7:53.07 — Herriman (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:55.98 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:57.96 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:58.70 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

8:00.26 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:03.20 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

8:05.75 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:13.41 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:17.60 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:17.63 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:17.86 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8:22.77 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:25.84 — Westlake (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:27.05 — Lehi (3/18 at Timpanogos)

8:27.45 — Riverton (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:43.28 by Farmington in 2022.

Sprint medley relay

3:37.92 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

3:38.87 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)

3:45.01 — Richfield (3/31 at Juab)

3:49.12 — Carbon (4/1 at Uintah)

3:49.39 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)

3:49.86 — Manti (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.14 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.28 — Water Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:50.91 — Juab (3:18 at Carbon)

3:52.52 — Emery (3/18 at Carbon)

3:55.19 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)

3:55.61 — Providence Hall (4/1 at North Sevier)

3:55.93 — Milford (4/1 at Milford)

3:58.57 — North Sevier (3/25 at Pine View)

3:59.70 — Canyon View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

High jump

6’07 — Noah Begay, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’07 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

6’04 — Own Iloa, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’04 — Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’03 — Joshua Pommerening, Copper HIlls, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

6’02 — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

6’02 — Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’02 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’02 — Bret Heaton, Valley, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

6’02 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’02 — Gavin Gonder, Manila, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah)

6’02 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, Fr. (3/25 at Carbon)

6’02 — Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, So. (3/25 at Carbon)

6’01 — Brayden Whitehead, Bingham, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

6’01 — Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, Sr. (3/18 at Kanab)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’08.00 — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22’05.75 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22’00.75 — Cameron Smith, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’09.25 —Jyson Diaz, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’03.75 — Kevin Tillis, Hurricane, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Randen Leslie, Bryce Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’00.00 — Joseph Eldridge, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’10.50 — Matthew Carroll, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’09.75 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Snow Canyon)

20’09.50 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’09.25 — Matthew DeMarco, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

20’08.75 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

20’08.75 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

20’07.50 — Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

56’00.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

53’03.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

52’00.50 — Evan Forbush, Davis, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

50’11.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50’07.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

49’08.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49’08.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

49’05.50 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at Juab )

49’05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

49’02.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48’03.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

48’00.00 — Carson Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

47’10.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

47’01.50 — Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

46’08.00 — Shaun Moore, Morgan, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

177’04.50 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

166’09.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

160’06.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

149’07.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

149’07.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

148’09.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

147’03.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

141’01.00 — Rhys Williams, Cedar City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

141’01.00 — Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

137’09.00 — Davy Houle, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

137’03.00 — Trayson Brown, Beaver, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

137’02.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

135’04.00 — Tanner Taylor, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

134’11.00 — Keaton Jeppsen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

133’09.50 — Saurotuma Ralphs, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

190’03.00 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

188’00.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

172’11.00 — Walker Deede, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

168’02.50 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

165’00.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

163’03.00 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

161’08.00 — Jay Rowley, Juab, So. (3/31 at Juab )

158’06.00 — Chase Harding, Uintah, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah )

157’05.00 — Jack Jensen, Murray, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

154’03.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

154’00.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

153’09.00 — Magnum Nielson, San Juan, Sr. (4/1 at North Sevier)

153’09.00 — Drayton Blackburn, Milford, Jr. (4/1 at Milford)

153’02.00 — Slade Henderson, Uintah, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah )

152’03.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Jr. (3/31 at Juab )

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

14’03.00 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

14’03.00 — Kyle James, Riverton, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

14’00.00 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

13’09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

13’06.00 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

13’03.00 — Devan Pierce, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12’09.00 — Raymond Jordan, Davis, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12’03.00 — Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’09.00 — Jacob Schreiner, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’09.00 — Joey Overfelt, Davis, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’00.00 — Eli Johnson, West, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11’00.00 — James Palmer, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11’00.00 — Cedar Thomas, West Jordan, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

10’06.00 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 16’09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.90 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11.97 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

12.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.38 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12.54 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.59 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

12.65 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.65 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.69 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

12.71 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

12.71 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

12.75 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.79 — Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.79 — Emery Simister, Desert Hills, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 11.58 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2022

200 meters

24.16 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

24.60 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.01 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.26 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

25.29 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.48 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.54 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

25.60 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

25.69 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.88 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.90 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

26.01 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

26.10 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

26.17 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

26.19 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017.

400 meters

56.36 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

56.66 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

57.38 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

57.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

57.79 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

58.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

58.85 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

58.91 — Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

59.01 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

59.10 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

59.37 — Grace Gordon, Morgan, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

59.43 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

59.95 — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:00.0 — Kaitlyn Hutchings, Timpview, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:00.0 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:13.04 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.29 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.31 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.60 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:16.45 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

2:16.46 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:17.37 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:18.50 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (04/01 at Timpanogos)

2:18.92 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:18.97 — Halle Mehr, Skyridge, Sr. (04/01 at Timpanogos)

2:19.35 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (04/01 at Desert Hills)

2:19.38 — Aldana Navarrete-Lamas, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:19.42 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:20.06 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

2:20.61 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:53.40 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:57.22 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:58.13 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:00.99 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:01.75 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:01.97 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:05.19 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:05.22 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:08.15 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:09.11 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:09.30 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

5:09.91 — Caroline Moon, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.15 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.22 — Maggie Featherstone, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.76 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

3,200 meters

10:22.93 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:41.37 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:54.62 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

10:58.77 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:02.22 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:03.88 — Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:04.52 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:05.46 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:07.63 — Mya Oyler, Riverton, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:11.86 — Lydia Beus, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:13.10 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:14.07 — Sophie Steiger, American Fork, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11:16.05 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:16.13 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:17.38 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.82 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.14 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.19 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.30 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.34 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.55 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.58 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.68 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

15.69 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.72 — Brinley Campbell, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.84 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.86 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.97 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

16.08 — Tori Conrad, Pine Viewmont, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

16.08 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983.

300 hurdles

43.94 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

45.54 — Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

45.57 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

45.74 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

46.18 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

46.45 — Makaylie Roberds, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

46.46 — Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

46.64 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

46.74 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

47.06 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.08 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.15 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

47.21 — Alexis Toronto, Viewmont, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.22 — Kaitlyn Strong, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

47.38 — Kara Camp, Millard, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.97 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

49.05 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.46 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

49.70 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50.08 — Fremont (3/25 at Fremont)

50.22 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.29 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

51.40 — Pine View (3/25 at Pine View)

51.61 — Uintah (4/1 at Uintah)

51.66 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

51.82 — Crimson Cliffs (3/25 at Pine View)

51.86 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)

52.06 — Copper Hills (3/31 at Juab)

52.07 — Springville (4/1 at TImpanogos)

52.08 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.

4x200 relay

1:43.88 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.12 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:45.15 — Bingham (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

1:45.46 — Corner Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.63 — Timpanogos (3/18 at Mountain Viwe)

1:46.13 — Desert Hills (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:46.20 — Corner Canyon (18 at Corner Canyon)

1:47.12 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:48.12 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:49.12 — Crimson Cliffs (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:49.12 — Viewmont (3/25 at Pine View)

1:49.95 — Weber (3/24 at Farmington)

1:50.13 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)

1:50.38 — Timpview (3/18 at Timpview)

1:50.46 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 1:42.71 by Lone Peak in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:57.83 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:58.46 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

4:02.61 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:03.38 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:03.84 — Skyridge (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:06.36 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:09.65 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:12.11 — Orem (3/25 at Pine VIew)

4:13.74 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:15.39 — Canyon View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:16.14 — Springville (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:16.54 — Grand (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:18.59 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)

4:18.86 — Crimson Cliffs (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:20.10 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.

4x800 relay

9:26.84 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:42.78 — Mountain View (3/25 at Mountain View)

9:48.98 — Herriman (3/25 at Herriman)

9:49.49 — Timpview (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:51.78 — American Fork (3/18 at Timpanogos)

9:54.98 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

9:56.09 — Skyridge (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:56.21 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Pine View)

9:56.48 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9:59.81 — Herriman (3/18 at Mountain View)

10:05.62 — Farmington (3/24 at Farmington)

10:08.91 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

10:14.32 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)

10:15.23 — Green Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:15.66 — Layton (3/24 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 9:19.04 by Lone Peak in 2021.

Sprint medley relay

4:26.28 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)

4:29.94 — Juan Diego (3/25 at Pine View)

4:31.12 — Carbon (3/25 at Carbon)

4:33.20 — Grand (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:33.39 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

4:34.04 — Juan Diego (3/18 at Carbon)

4:37.38 — Kanab (3/18 at Kanab)

4:38.34 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)

4:40.82 — Emery (4/1 at North Sevier)

4:44.12 — Juab (3/31 at Juab)

4:48.09 — Providence Hall (4/1 at North Sevier)

4:48.36 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)

4:49.12 — Panguitch (4/1 at Milford)

4:49.27 — North SEvier (3/18 at Carbon)

4:50.39 — Richfield (3/31 at Juab)

High jump

5’05.00 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’05.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’05.00 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’03.00 — Madi Orton, Kanab, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’03.00 — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’02.00 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’02.00 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’02.00 — Maddi Gay, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

5’02.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah )

5’02.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

5’01.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’01.00 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’01.00 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’01.00 — McCall Cottam, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’01.00 — Madison Galbraith, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

5’01.00 — Alina Lurth, Beaver, Jr. (4/1 at Milford)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18’05.75 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

18’00.50 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

17’08.25 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

17’02.50 — Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’06.50 — Rosa Welch, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

16’05.75 — Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’05.75 — Ally Olson, Orem, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’04.00 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’03.75 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

16’03.50 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’03.25 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’02.75 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’01.75 — Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’01.50 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’01.00 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

40’01.00 — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

39’02.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

37’07.00 — Alli Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/1 at North Sevier)

37’07.00 — Sariah Sotele, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

37’05.00 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

36’10.00 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

36’04.00 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

34’10.00 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

34’09.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

34’00.00 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

34’00.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

33’08.50 — Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

33’06.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

33’04.50 — Haley Garrish, Carbon, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

33’02.00 — Presley Willden, Milford, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

132’01.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

118’10.00 — Alexis Allen, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

118’07.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

116’05.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

111’02.50 — Camille Allen, Hunter, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

108’04.00 — Berklie Burton, Layton, So. (3/24 at Farmington)

106’01.00 — Anabelle Passey, Layton, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)

105’06.50 — Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab )

104’00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

103’11.00 — Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

102’09.00 — Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

102’04.00 — Sharaden Caldwell, Wasatch, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

101’03.50 — Jordan Davenport, CANV, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

100’04.00 — Lindsey Stewart, Uintah, Jr. (4/1 at Uintah )

99’08.00 — McKenna Twitchell, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

129’08.50 — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

125’06.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

124’00.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

119’11.00 — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

112’02.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

111’03.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

110’04.00 — Katie Elison, Hurricane, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

109’06.00 — Zoie Whitaker, Millard, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

109’05.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, So. (4/1 at Uintah )

109’05.00 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Jr. (3/25 at Carbon)

105’03.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

104’05.00 — Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

104’03.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

103’10.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

103’06.00 — Aggeliki Georgopoulou, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

12’03.00 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

10’09.00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Eli Ekins, Herriman, Fr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’06.00 — Liesel Ford, Lehi, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9’06.00 — Lacee Pace, Westlake, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9’03.00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’03.00 — Sierra Yerman, Farmington, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)

9’00.00 — Taylee Holyoak, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8’09.00 — Clara Hazar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’09.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’03.00 — Sabrina Benson, Mountain Ridge, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’03.00 — Emma Griffin, Syracuse, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)

8’03.00 — Abbie Wilson, Riverton, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’03.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Fr. (3/24 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 13’00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.