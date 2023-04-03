Gwyneth Paltrow may not at fault for the ski collision, but let’s remember her biggest crime: Goop

As pop-culture enthusiasts all probably know by now, Gwyneth Paltrow was judged not at fault over the ski collision with retired doctor Terry Sanderson on the Deer Valley Resort slopes. But let’s not forget what she is guilty of: making controversial health suggestions via her wellness blog, Goop. One of which might have led to a woman’s death, per The Week.

The nepo-baby-turned-actress-turned-wellness guru picked up a lot of attention throughout her somewhat farcical Park City trial, but now is the time to recognize Paltrow’s real crime: basically everything she has promoted on Goop.

What is Goop?

In 2008, Paltrow put her Oscar-winning acting career in the backseat to pave her way in the wellness world. Paltrow launched Goop that same year “from her kitchen.”

“We operate from a place of curiosity and non judgment, and we start hard conversations, crack open taboos, and look for connection and resonance everywhere we can find it,” Goop defines itself on its website.

Paltrow’s brand offers life and wellness advice, beauty products, a fashion shop and a skin-care line — all mostly unconventional and rarely backed by science.

Goop’s top 8 most controversial moments

Killer bee-sting therapy

Nearly a decade after Goop launched, Paltrow spoke to The New York Times to share beauty advice. Between discussions on why she is “on the fence” about using fragrances and her lack of contouring skills, Paltrow said she is “the guinea pig to try everything” — including voluntarily getting stung by bees.

“Generally, I’m open to anything. I’ve been stung by bees,” Paltrow told the Times. “It’s a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy. People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful.”

In 2018, a 55-year-old Spanish woman underwent the Paltrow-backed bee-sting therapy. She had been receiving live bee-sting therapy for two years when she suffered from a severe reaction, reports the Week.

The women died two weeks later from multiple organ failure.

Researchers who studied the woman’s death and apitherapy claim it is “unsafe and unadvisable,” per the BBC.

Promoting disordered eating

During a March appearance on “The Art of Being Well” podcast, Paltrow described her restrictive “wellness routine” which, according to experts, is not healthy.

“I usually eat around 12. In the morning I usually have something that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” Paltrow explained.

Paltrow’s comments sparked a controversy: is bone broth considered a meal?

Although bone broth does offer nutritional value — its loaded with collagen, iron and protein — but it should be considered a “base” rather than a meal.

“It’s a nutrition-rich version of hot water. By no means is it a sound source of daily calories,” Dr. William Li, a Harvard-trained doctor told USA Today.

In response of Paltrow sharing her diet, Sammi Haber Brondo, a registered dietician based in New York told Buzzfeed, “I can’t and don’t want to diagnose anyone without knowing the full picture or knowing them, but it definitely screams disordered eating to me. It’s not enough food for anyone.”

Referred to Billy Joel as “William” Joel

Not life-threatening, but it would be ill-advised to follow suit.

Paltrow shared a chocolate-chip cookie recipe on Goop, provided by singer-songwriter Billy Joel’s wife, Kate Lee Joel.

“The summer before last, a mutual friend brought the lovely Katie Lee Joel and her husband William over for dinner. Much to my delight, she brought a fresh batch of these cookies with her,” Paltrow wrote on the Goop post.

I might try the cookies, but I don’t think I’ll try referring to Billy Joel as “William” Joel.

NASA calls out body-frequency stickers

“Body Vibes” are wearable stickers that rebalance energy frequencies in our bodies, according to Goop. The $120 stickers are considered “a major obsession around goop HQ.”

When Goop first promoted “Body Vibes” stickers on the site, it claimed “Body Vibes stickers (made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear) come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances,” per Gizmodo.

A representative from NASA’s spacewalk office told Gizmodo that their spacesuits “do not have any conductive carbon material lining.”

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, also shot down the “Body Vibes” stickers.

“Wow,” he told Gizmodo. “What a load of BS this is.”

The Jade egg debacle

For $66 you can have your very own nephrite jade egg.

Goop claims the egg will “increase vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” per The Washington Post.

Those claims are backed by no real science, according to a 2018 consumer protection lawsuit filed by 10 California counties with representation from state prosecutors. The suit settled and Goop agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties, per The Washington Post.

The suit called out Goop’s Jade and Rose Quartz eggs as products “whose advertised medical claims were not supported by competent and reliable science,” according to Santa Clara County district attorney’s office, per The Washington Post.

“I do not recommend using jade eggs of any types or shapes. They are not safe. There is no health benefits, only risks,” claimed Dr. Renjie Chang, per Healthline. Use of jade eggs can lead increase risk of infection and toxic shock syndrome.

Ditch your shoes! It will cure your depression and insomnia

Feeling down? Take your shoes off, according to Goop, it helps cure depression.

“Earthing” is about taking off your shoes and grounding yourself with the earth, most people practicing earthing by taking off their shoes for a barefoot walk.

“Several people in our community (including GP) swear by earthing — also called grounding — for everything from inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression,” writes Goop.

“I’m sure if you live near Big Sur in California and can walk along golden beaches every day, then a barefoot lifestyle isn’t so bad,” wrote Elle. “But, when you spend the majority of your time outside dodging chewing gum, Saturday night vomit and smushed cheesy chips, it might be worth protecting those flippers with those things us normal people call ‘shoes.’”

DIY coffee enema kit

If you are interested in detoxing, Goop recommends trying an at-home coffee enema. Because according to Implant-O-Rama, the enemas you purchase at the drug store are full of “toxic chemicals.”

For the “best results,” make sure to fill the $135 at-home enema with organic coffee grounds. Further instructions are provided upon receiving the product.

According to Healthline, “there’s no scientific evidence that proves or disproves that coffee enemas are helpful to treat any medical condition.”

“Evidence for or against the use of coffee enemas is mostly anecdotal,” Healthline continued.

Vampire repellant spray

This vampire repellant spray won’t keep Edward Cullen or Dracula at bay, but according to Goop, it will ward off emotional vampires, per GQ.

The “Psychic Vampire Repellent” used to sell on Goop for $30 (it’s no longer available on the site) but it allegedly was “reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from people who may be causing them),” Goop claimed, per Insider.

While the product was still available, the seller Paper Crane Apothecary warned buyers that the product was not FDA-approved and to “consult with a health practitioner” before using the elixir “especially if you are pregnant or nursing,” per Insider.