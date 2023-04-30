All of the surprise songs Taylor Swift has sung on the Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift has one of the hottest tours of the year.

On opening night, the concert broke Madonna’s previous record for “the most-attended female concert in U.S. history.” And the Eras Tour is currently on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Evie Magazine.

Swift will perform her three-hour and 15-minute set in 52 U.S. cities and has plans to announce international tour dates later this year.

During the show, Swift has the same 42-song setlist with a window where she performs an additional two “surprise songs” for concertgoers. She plays the first song on an acoustic guitar and the second she plays on the piano.

“The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” she said during the first show in Glendale, Arizona, per Billboard.

Which albums has Taylor Swift sung the most surprise songs from?

Swift has 10 albums, or eras, as she and fans call them. She has sung surprise songs from nearly every one of her albums so far, with the exception of “Reputation,” but has also definitely favored some over others.



“Taylor Swift” debut — four songs. “Fearless” — four songs. “Speak Now” — three songs. “Red” — five songs. “1989” — two songs. “Reputation” — zero songs. “Lover” — one song. “Folklore” — three songs. “Evermore” — one song. “Midnights” — three songs.

What Taylor Swift says about the surprise songs on her tour

Before she plays the song, she will often share an introduction to it or explain the meaning or background behind it.

“I was trying to think of sort of an eloquent way to say that I love you and I need your attention all the time, and I came up with ‘I’m a mirrorball,’” Swift said before introducing “mirrorball” at her first show in Glendale, Arizona in March, per Mashable.

Other times, she will perform a song at the request of one of her friends or openers. During Swift’s performance in Arlington, Texas, she played “Clean” because she heard it was Gracie Abrams’ favorite song.

“I felt so grateful to hear it in that way, so stripped and raw,” Abrams told Teen Vogue. “That song has been kind of a constant security blanket since it came out. I have so many little memories listening to that song at times when I needed it.”

Some songs have even gotten guest appearances from other artists, like when Marcus Mumford joined her to perform “Cowboy Like Me” in Las Vegas or Aaron Dessner joined her to perform surprise songs multiple nights in Tampa.

A picture of me listening to the live version of Cowboy Like Me with Marcus Mumford on repeat since I will never get to see it live. I’m completely fine. It’s fine. I’m fine. pic.twitter.com/8xDpCmUZZl — Danielle✨Eras Tour 8/4 ✨ (@folksyswift) March 26, 2023

All the surprise songs Taylor Swift has sung at The Eras Tour so far