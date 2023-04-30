Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

No. 16 Utah softball gets good measuring stick in series against No. 2 UCLA

By Melissa Yack
SHARE No. 16 Utah softball gets good measuring stick in series against No. 2 UCLA
Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) attempts to tag out a sliding UCLA outfielder Lauren Hatch (30) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) attempts to tag out a sliding UCLA outfielder Lauren Hatch (30) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Utah’s softball team (31-13, 12-9) is experiencing its best season since 2017 when it last made the NCAA tournament.

That despite being in a conference in which teams trade wins and losses regularly because it’s just that competitive. The Pac-12 has five teams in the Top 25, with three more sitting just outside of the rankings.

Utah is No. 16 and closed out its home season this weekend, but the opponent in town, No. 2 UCLA (47-4, 21-3), presented a tough feat.

The reality is everyone in the conference, and most teams nationally, are chasing the Bruins.

“This weekend was about getting better against a great team,” said Utah coach Amy Hogue. “Win or lose, if you come out and learn and grow against a great team, that’s all I can ask for. We want to win, but if we lose and grow, then it ends up being worthwhile.”

merlin_2976603.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) prepares to catch a ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 27
merlin_2976599.jpg

A fan takes a picture with an instant camera during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 27
merlin_2976597.jpg

Utah infielder Sophie Jacquez (9) swings at the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 27
merlin_2976595.jpg

Utah starting pitcher Sydney Sandez (1) prepares to pitch the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 27
merlin_2976593.jpg

UCLA utility Kennedy Powell (10) runs into the ball after bunting during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 27
merlin_2976591.jpg

A fan holds up a sign during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 27
merlin_2976589.jpg

Utah head coach Amy Hogue walks onto the field during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 27
merlin_2976587.jpg

Utah utility Halle Morris (22) pitches the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 27
merlin_2976585.jpg

Utah infielder Ellessa Bonstrom (2) prepares to catch the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 27
merlin_2976583.jpg

Utah starting pitcher/relief pitcher Mariah Lopez (8) chest bumps Utah outfielder Shelbi Ortiz (4) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 27
merlin_2976581.jpg

Utah infielder Julia Jimenez (42) hits the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 27
merlin_2976579.jpg

Utah infielder Sophie Jacquez (9) passes the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 27
merlin_2976577.jpg

Utah infielder Sophie Jacquez (9) passes the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 27
merlin_2976575.jpg

Utah’s dugout cheers during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 27
merlin_2976573.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) and Utah infielder Ellessa Bonstrom (2), left to right, laugh during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 27
merlin_2976571.jpg

Utah starting pitcher Sydney Sandez (1) pitches during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 27
merlin_2976569.jpg

Utah catcher Kendall Lundberg (32) runs during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 27
merlin_2976565.jpg

Utah infielder Ellessa Bonstrom (2) misses her swing during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 27
merlin_2976563.jpg

Utah head coach Amy Hogue yells from the sideline during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 27
merlin_2976567.jpg

Utah infielder Ellessa Bonstrom (2) runs during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 27
merlin_2976561.jpg

Utah’s softball team chants during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 27
merlin_2976559.jpg

Utah catcher Kendall Lundberg (32) misses a catch as UCLA catcher Alyssa Garcia (19) slides into home during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 27
merlin_2976557.jpg

Utah head coach Amy Hogue huddles with her team during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 27
merlin_2976555.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) watches the ball during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 27
merlin_2976553.jpg

Utah gathers at home plate after a home run by Utah infielder Sophie Jacquez (9) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 27
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) slides into home during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) slides into home during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 27
Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) attempts to tag out a sliding UCLA outfielder Lauren Hatch (30) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) attempts to tag out a sliding UCLA outfielder Lauren Hatch (30) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 27
merlin_2976603.jpg
merlin_2976599.jpg
merlin_2976597.jpg
merlin_2976595.jpg
merlin_2976593.jpg
merlin_2976591.jpg
merlin_2976589.jpg
merlin_2976587.jpg
merlin_2976585.jpg
merlin_2976583.jpg
merlin_2976581.jpg
merlin_2976579.jpg
merlin_2976577.jpg
merlin_2976575.jpg
merlin_2976573.jpg
merlin_2976571.jpg
merlin_2976569.jpg
merlin_2976565.jpg
merlin_2976563.jpg
merlin_2976567.jpg
merlin_2976561.jpg
merlin_2976559.jpg
merlin_2976557.jpg
merlin_2976555.jpg
merlin_2976553.jpg
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) slides into home during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.
Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) attempts to tag out a sliding UCLA outfielder Lauren Hatch (30) during an NCAA softball game between Utah and UCLA at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

The Bruins swept Utah in the series, outscoring the Utes 24-4 in the three games (3-0, 10-1, 11-3).

Sunday’s outing was the only time Utah led over the weekend, as it scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 2-1 on the Bruins. The first inning has been Utah’s most prolific all year.

After giving up a leadoff homer to the Bruins Sunday and then getting two runs from her teammates in the bottom of the inning, Mariah Lopez settled in and kept the score at 2-1 through 3 23 innings.

But a pair of errors off a liner by Maya Brady in the top of the fourth saw three runs score, including Brady.

That put UCLA up 4-2, and as they say in softball, “hitting is contagious,” with the Bruins rolling from there to win 11-3 for their 20th straight victory.

Utah had bright spots on the weekend, only yielding three runs to the Bruins in the first game of the series Friday, and knocking 10 hits Sunday.

A big plus Sunday was that Utah found some success off Megan Faraimo, who has been lights out all season with an NCAA-leading 26 wins including Sunday’s.

Related

Utah knocked six hits and scored a run off Faraimo as she closed out the final five innings. 

For the game, Sophie Jacquez and Aliya Belarde each had an RBI for Utah, while both players and Ellessa Bonstrom recorded a pair of hits. 

“I want to credit Utah. They have had a phenomenal year,” said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. “They can play ball. They have quality hitters, they have great pitching, they’re coached well.

“Credit to them with what they’ve done throughout the entire Pac season. The Pac-12 is tough. There is nobody you can count out. You’ve got to show up every day, you’ve got to compete every inning and I credit the Pac-12 that allows all of these teams to prepare for postseason.”

To put into perspective how good UCLA is right now, the Bruins gave Utah its first mercy rule loss of the season Saturday. Utah made no excuses, knowing it would have its hands full this weekend.

The Utes look to regroup as they travel to No. 13 Oregon to close out the regular season. Oregon, along with Utah, is part of a cluster of teams separated by a game or two and vying for better seeding for the Pac-12 tournament in a few weeks.

“We built this program on winning and losing to really great teams,” Hogue said. “We know this team is going places and we are preparing to have a postseason run. All the things we are doing are with that in mind. That includes on the road against Oregon next weekend.”

Next Up In Sports
BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is reportedly heading to the transfer portal
High school boys soccer: 4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Utah State’s Logan Bonner has 2 tryout chances to earn himself an NFL contract
NFL draft: Watch the moments when Utah and BYU players got ‘the call’
Tony Finau wins another PGA Tour event comfortably
Grading the Jazz: Why Simone Fontecchio’s first year in the NBA was such a ‘weird season’