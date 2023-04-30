NFL draft: Watch the moments when Utah and BYU players got ‘the call’

Waiting for a call from an NFL team during the draft is nerve-racking for NFL prospects.

When that call comes, with NFL team officials telling them they will be picked, it’s the payoff of a lifelong dream for many.

Here’s the moment when former Utah and BYU players got their call in the 2023 NFL draft this week.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah — Buffalo Bills, Round 1, No. 25 overall.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, after trading up, immediately said “Get Kincaid.” The Bills traded up to nab Kincaid before the Dallas Cowboys, who were looking to draft a tight end with the 26th pick.

“We’re going to make you a Buffalo Bill,” Beane said on a phone call with Kincaid. “You’re going to fit our offense really well.”

Blake Freeland, T, BYU — Indianapolis Colts, Round 4, No. 106 overall.

Although the Colts social media team did not post video of management’s phone call with Freeland to tell him they’d be drafting him, general manager Chris Ballard spoke rather glowingly of Freeland during his post-draft press conference.

“Getting Freeland at tackle we thought was important,” Ballard said. “We think he’s got really good upside.

“He’s a very talented athlete. Of course he needs work like all guys do, but we’re excited to get his ability in the building and have him compete.”

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah — Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, No. 113 overall.

The Falcons were thrilled to get Phillips III in the fourth round, and he could be a starter in his rookie season.

“We can’t wait to get you down here. We know how you’re going to go to work, man. You’re going to be a part of something special, alright?” Falcons GM Terry Fontenot told Phillips III.

“We’re fired up to get you down here. We love everything you’re about, you fit everything we preach and we’re just excited for you,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said.

Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah — Washington Commanders, Round 4, No. 118 overall.

Daniels filled a need for Washington, which is trying to rebuild its offensive line.

While the Commanders didn’t post a phone call with Daniels, they did share a video of their thought process before their pick.

“You got to take the lineman, man,” Marty Hurney, Washington’s executive vice president of football/player personnel said.

“We take Braeden and then we try and move up,” Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said.

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU — Minnesota Vikings, Round 5, No. 164 overall.

Hall will compete for the backup quarterback job in Minnesota behind Kirk Cousins.

“We’re pumped to get you. Sorry it took so long. I came and saw your last game and I’m excited. This is meant to be. Can’t wait to share the hallways with you,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told Hall.

“Everything happens for a reason. You just went to a great place. You’ve got an incredibly bright future. We just can’t wait to get you here, get you working” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “You’re an NFL quarterback now. Now we get to go to work every day and figure out what it all looks like, what’s your truest potential.

"You ready to come and be a Minnesota Viking?"



Four life-changing calls were made today. pic.twitter.com/put3sJH7gE — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 29, 2023

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU — Los Angeles Rams, Round 5, No. 177 overall.

Nacua will compete to be a weapon for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He got the call from Rams general manager Les Snead.

“Doing good, life is good,” Nacua said.

“What if we draft you with the 43rd pick here in the fifth round, would that make your day a little better?” Snead told Nacua.

“That would be amazing,” Nacua said.

“We’re fired up. We love the way you compete. There’s so many things you can do and the ways we can utilize you. We’re excited. We think you’re going to be a great fit. You’ll be able to learn from one of the best in (wide receiver) Cooper Kupp,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said.