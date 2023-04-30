Former BYU QB Jaren Hall has already made NFL history

Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall is just barely removed from being chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the 164th pick (fifth round) of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday, but he’s already made NFL history.

In fact, he made it as soon as his name was called.

Hall was the 12th quarterback taken in the draft, and with his selection coming in the fifth round, that set a new record for most quarterbacks ever taken through five rounds since the common draft era began in 1967.

Through four rounds there were just eight taken, but Houston’s Clayton Tune and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson were taken back-to-back at picks 139 and 140, and then Penn State’s Sean Clifford went at No. 149 to tie the record, which was previously set in 1995.

No more QBs were taken in the fifth round after Hall, and only one was taken in the sixth round (Stanford’s Tanner McKee, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints like Hall, was taken at No. 188 by the Philadelphia Eagles).

Just one QB was also taken in the seventh and final round, as TCU’s Max Duggan was chosen with the 239th pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are all the quarterbacks who were selected in the 2023 NFL draft (pick number in parenthesis):