Utah State’s Logan Bonner has 2 tryout chances to earn himself an NFL contract

Logan Bonner missed the majority of his senior season at Utah State with a foot injury, but the quarterback is reportedly getting a pair of opportunities in the next couple of weeks to work out with an NFL team.

Bonner is headed to rookie minicamps with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills on a tryout basis, Utah State announced Sunday, one day after the final day of the 2023 NFL draft.

The rookie minicamps for all teams will be conducted over the next two weekends, either between May 5-8 or May 12-15.

Those dates for each team are expected to be released soon. Last year, the NFL announced the minicamp dates for each team the Wednesday following the draft.

It’s not unheard of for players to participate in multiple rookie minicamps on a tryout basis during the same offseason.

An example of that happening for a Utah tie came in 2016, when former BYU tight end Terenn Houk went to San Francisco 49ers minicamp one week, then tried out for the Chicago Bears the next week, as the Deseret News reported.

That same year, former Utah State safety Marwin Evans signed with the Green Bay Packers the Monday after he was at Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, as the Deseret News reported.

Evans ended up playing in 32 games over two years for the Packers, mainly on special teams, and eventually signed for a time with Seattle.

After following head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State from Arkansas State, Bonner led the Aggies to the 2021 Mountain West Conference title in his first season as USU’s starter.

That year, he set five school single-season records that included throwing for 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes.

Bonner struggled through Utah State’s first four games of the 2022 season, however, before his season-ending injury.

He finished his Utah State career completing 60.1% of his passes for 4,381 yards, 42 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.

Bonner participated in a pair of college all-star games following his senior season — the 2023 Tropical Bowl and the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase.

Bonner isn’t the only Utah State player to get a shot at the NFL in this rookie class, even though the Aggies did not have a draft pick for the third straight year.

Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, while safety Hunter Reynolds and wide receiver Brian Cobbs have minicamp invites from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders, respectively, as the Deseret News reported.

