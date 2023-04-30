Facebook Twitter
BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is reportedly heading to the transfer portal

Epps had a breakout season in 2022, but is reportedly entering the portal just before it closes

BYU receiver Kody Epps fights for yardage during a game against Utah State in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs on Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With guys like Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney no longer with the BYU football program, the Cougars were in need of adding wide receivers through the NCAA transfer portal to build depth at the position.

The need to get more depth — and experienced pass catchers — just became more dire, though, as 247 Sports and The Athletic reported Sunday that Kody Epps, one of the team’s breakout players last season, is entering to the transfer portal.

The opportunity for players to enter the spring transfer portal window, which opened April 15, closes Sunday.

Epps played in eight games as a third-year freshman last season, starting four before an apparent shoulder injury knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

He had 39 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns prior to the injury.

If Epps ultimately leaves BYU — players that enter the portal can still return to their original school, though it opens the opportunity for them to lose their scholarship there — that leaves BYU with just two of its top five receivers from last year: Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts.

This story will be updated.

