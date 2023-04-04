Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
Movies Arts & Entertainment Entertainment

Barbie sets off for the real world in the newest ‘Barbie’ trailer — here’s what fans are saying

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are part of the star-studded ‘Barbie’ cast

By Margaret Darby
From left to right, Emma Mackey as Barbie, Ncuti Gatwa as Ken, Simu Liu as Ken, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

We may not be Barbie girls, but we are now living in a Barbie world.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — released a second trailer and character posters on Tuesday.

The star-studded cast will also feature Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Issa Rae as Barbie president, Kate McKinnon as the Barbie “always in the splits” and Michael Cera as Allan, per a Barbie Instagram post.

Set to the tune of the Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun,” Barbie (Margot Robbie) interacts with her fellow Barbies and Kens of Barbie world. Barbie eventually leaves Barbie world and sets off for the real world, accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2020, Robbie revealed that the movie planned to upset people’s expectations.

“We like the things that feel a little left of center,” Robbie told Hollywood Reporter. “Something like ‘Barbie’ where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ … Can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Fan reactions to the second ‘Barbie’ trailer

Fans can’t get enough of the newest “Barbie” trailer. Twitter is joking about what sort of crowd will buy tickets to the movie this summer.

Fans also made their own character posters

Fans are making their own versions of the “Barbie” character posters — Grogu and Harry Styles will not actually be in the film.

When does ‘Barbie’ come to theaters?

“Barbie” opens in theaters July 21.

