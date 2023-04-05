The women’s basketball White House invitation controversy, explained

The LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday, earning not only a trophy, but also a traditional invitation to visit the White House.

But that tradition almost came with a twist this year after first lady Jill Biden seemed to suggest Iowa would be invited to the White House, too.

What did Jill Biden say about Iowa?

Speaking at an event held at the Colorado state Capitol on Monday, Biden, who attended the national championship, called the game “exciting” and appeared to extend an invitation to the tournament’s runner-up.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” the first lady said, according to NPR. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

After the comment received backlash, the first lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, tweeted a clarification of Biden’s comments on Tuesday, taking back Iowa’s invitation.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes,” Valdivia said. “She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

How did Iowa players respond?

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark addressed the invitation during her appearance on SportsCenter’s “Outside the Lines” on Tuesday.

“That’s for LSU,” she said, according to ESPN. “I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. LSU should enjoy that moment for them, and congratulations, obviously; they deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House (someday) on different terms.”

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder expressed the same sentiment in a tweet she shared on Tuesday. She invited the first lady and president to visit the Hawkeye’s arena anytime.

“I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey,” she said.

How did LSU players respond?

Angel Reese, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the women’s Final Four, called the invitation a joke on Twitter.

Reese also spoke out against the invitation while on I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route,” according to the New York Post.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she said. “Remember she (the first lady) made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’”

Reese was referring to when she pointed at her ring finger and made the “You can’t see me” gesture at Clark during the game. Clark made the same gesture against Louisville in the Elite Eight, but the internet labeled Reese as “classless” for the gesture.

When the “Paper Route” hosts asked if she would attend the White House gathering, Reese said she didn’t know. She then shared a message for the first lady.

“You felt like they (Iowa) should’ve came because of sportsmanship,” she said. “They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

She also said Jill Biden wanted to visit both the LSU and Iowa locker rooms before the game, but LSU declined the visit. Reese said it’s because the president didn’t have LSU winning the championship. He didn’t even have the Tigers advancing out of the Round of 32, according to the bracket he shared on Twitter.

Reese wasn’t the only LSU player to take offense at Jill Biden’s remarks. Alexis Morris, who declared for the WNBA draft on Tuesday, tweeted that she would be interested in celebrating with the Obamas instead.

Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house ? — Lex Luthor (@AlexisMorrisWBB) April 4, 2023

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey has not addressed Iowa potentially being invited to the White House, but she did say after the win that she would visit the White House if the Tigers were invited, according to ESPN.

How did basketball fans respond?

Biden’s comments on LSU and Iowa sparked outrage online. Basketball fans claimed the White House was diminishing the significance of LSU winning their first national championship.

Jill Biden inviting Caitlin Clark and Iowa to the WH pic.twitter.com/b6U3KXKuEZ — greg. 🌼 (@mistergeezy) April 4, 2023

LSU SHOULD NOT have to share the stage with Iowa at the White House. Period.https://t.co/V8pPTTr3do — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 4, 2023

My favorite part of the article is Jill Biden saying that they should invite Iowa because they played “such a good game”. They lost by 17 points dog lmao https://t.co/8Nzel3dD0T — Leon “Knife Talk” Kennedy (@avantgardeblues) April 4, 2023